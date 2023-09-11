Angus Brown from the Central West Car Club based in Parkes has always been a fan of Japanese motorbikes and has previously featured here with his funky little red Suzuki Van Van, but when it comes to retro bikes with a bit more street cred, the Honda 750 Four is up there with the best of them.
"Dad used to have a 750 Four and I remember looking at his old photos, thinking how cool it was and how much I'd love to get one," said Angus, who hails from Grenfell.
"So it took a bit of searching, but I eventually found this one for sale in Albury in 2022.
"For me they were the first of the super bikes."
The bikers had BSA's and Harley's and 2 strokes before that, and then came along the more modern big 4 cylinder engines with electric start, good brakes and seemingly a more refined package.
Angus' Honda 750 is a 1973 model featuring the single overhead cam 4 cylinder engine which continued from 1969 to 1978.
There's a front disc brake and rear drum and the original 4 into 4 exhaust has at some stage been converted to a 4 into 2 combination, but still looking very authentic in it's original metallic green colour.
Angus' Honda is one of many motorbikes, vintage and modern, owned by members of the Central West Car Club.
The club is holding it's annual charity Show 'n Shine event on October 14 at Pioneer Oval with the feature vehicle this year being motorbikes, so if you have a motorbike we'd love to see it there.
Information and entry forms can be found on our website at www.centralwestcarclub.com or on Facebook.
The Central West Car Club was formed in 1954 following a meeting of people from all walks of life who shared a common interest in racing high powered vehicles.
They included dentists Geoff Brown and Alan Threlfo, car salesmen Ken and Allan Miller, banker Wal Horler, BP representative Alex Venn and auto-electrician Gary Wilson.
They meet on the first Wednesday of the month at the Parkes Leagues Club at 7:30pm.
