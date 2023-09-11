Parkes Panthers came out firing in another AFL Central West Tier 2 grand final on September 2 but it wasn't meant to be for our former premiers.
Despite having the better of the play in the first quarter, the Panthers came undone in a dominant third quarter by the Cowra Blues who went on to win the silverware.
It was two quarters of hard fought AFL, with Parkes kicking two goals and two behinds in a great first quarter but Cowra's more accurate kicking in front of goal put the title favourites ahead by four points at the first break.
"Coming out of the gates we were feeling great," Parkes Panthers coach Riley Pike said.
"There was a bit of frustration and nerves towards the end.
"But obviously Cowra got the wood on us in the third quarter and their experience shone."
Pike admitted that with a fairly new side and a struggle to field a team each week, did play a small factor in the grand final loss.
He is one of the few who has five years' experience with the club.
"There's a big changing of the guard happening," he said.
"We only have five original players left this year from that winning side in 2020 and I think next year it'll be down to only two or three."
For Cowra, vice captain Jack Stott said two of their more handy players who weren't there in previous games, made a difference for them.
"And we had a few backline errors that certainly didn't help our case," he said.
In the second quarter Cowra were again the more accurate of the two sides adding two more majors and one behind to their total.
Parkes added one major and one behind for a half time scoreline of 5.1-31 to 3.3-21 in favour of Cowra.
A half time rev-up had the desired impact for Cowra with the Blues edging well clear at the next break 9.2-56 to 4.3-27.
When the full time hooter sounded Cowra were comfortable premiers 10.3-63 to Parkes' 5.4.34.
"Three of their goals were the result of us giving them goals," Stott said.
"We threw punches on two occasions giving away free kicks and gave away a 50 (penalty) when play was about 70 metres out, putting us from a 'we can defend' to a 'we can't defend' situation."
Cowra coach Frank Bright opened the scoring for his side in the first quarter, taking a mark in front of goals after a quick free kick further upfield.
Bright was a dominant force for the Cowra side kicking four majors after pulling up short in the warm up before the game.
Other goal scorers for Cowra were Mason Bright 2, Nathan Worth, Laing Whinfield, Brendan Reid and Bailey Taylor. Parkes goals came from Leigh Diston, Jonty Ralph, Riley Pike, Paddy WIlliams and Darcy Mannion.
Pike named Paul Willersdorf and Peter Webb, vice captain and captain, among the standout players for Parkes, saying they really stepped up.
"Just for their continual effort and major push towards the end, even when it wasn't looking at going our way," he said.
"They made sure we were keeping them honest, I think that's what fired them up."
Pike also wanted to recognise Alex Rogers who retired after the grand final after 50 games with the Panthers.
A highlight of the grand final for Pike were the efforts behind one 16-year-old Mason Bright from Cowra.
"A highlight wasn't so much on our end, but Cowra's Mason Bright who really stood up and put in such a big effort for a 16-year-old. He even scored a couple of goals on us," he said.
Pike's highlight for the season was them being able to get a team together each week.
"We did have a couple of forfeits but then we started getting some players eager to play at the back end of the season," he said.
"We have a great group of blokes, they keep spirits high."
And there are big changes coming for the club.
"We're getting father-son and brother combinations, the Matherson sons from Forbes Rugby are interested in joining, so there's an exciting future ahead," Pike said.
"And there's a few young fellas who really want to keep AFL alive around here."
