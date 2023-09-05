The Parkes Bridge Club held its mini congress, our major event for the year, on Sunday, August 20.
We had 17 tables and 64 players coming from around the area - Orange, Dubbo, Cowra, Wagga Wagga, Forbes, Tomaree and Condobolin.
The winning team was from Dubbo, presented with the Murie l Waddell trophy, and second was from the Parkes club, the Quinn's team comprising Peter and John Quinn, Louise Payne and Peter Deardon. The Ball team, comprising Greig Ball, Gary Somers and Gai and Tim Baker, came first in the restricted section and 3rd overall.
We held our AGM on July 27 and a new committee was elected: President Tim Baker, vice president Rosemary Morris, treasurer Kevin Robinson, secretary Jill Peterson and a committee comprising Gai Baker, Peter Deardon, Lee McCabe, Barbara Hughes and Suzie McNamara.
Thursday we played in the State Wide Pairs competition. This is held over the whole state, where each club plays the same hands over the week but we are still waiting for our results.
We start playing in the Grand National Open teams event on September 7 and the winner from Parkes then goes to the semi-final in Orange. The winning team there, goes to the national finals on the Gold Coast.
We also have our club championships on September 14 and 21.
We play in the Lutheran Church Hall in Currajong Street on Monday night, and Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
Lessons are available, contact Tim Baker for more information. Suzie McNamara, 0419 460 585, is starting a new class this week.
