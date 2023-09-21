Another $30,000 is on offer to sporting groups and educational institutions across the Parkes Shire with the next round of sport grants open.
The deadline for Round 2 of the CMOC-Northparkes Mines and Parkes Shire Council Sports Grant Program closes at midnight on September 30.
A total of $30,000 is available for distribution to successful projects that promote participation in sport or improve sporting facilities.
Northparkes Mines and council are providing the financial assistance grants to sporting groups which is administered by the Parkes Sports Council and aims to help groups increase regular and on-going participation opportunities in sport, and improve sporting infrastructure.
The funding is split between a number of projects.
The first round of funding this year went to a broad range of projects, from upgrades to sporting facilities such as a marquee and a victory podium and new corner posts, to swimming training equipment to hosting a workshop.
Northparkes has supported the Sports Grant Program for a number of years.
"Northparkes proudly supports the continued partnership with Parkes Shire Council and our sponsorship of the Sports Grant Program," Northparkes managing director Jianjun Tian said.
"Sport plays an important role in the lives of many, and contributes to the health, happiness and prosperity of our communities."
For more information about the Sports Grants Program, contact council's grants officer on 6861 2398 or visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au.
Applications close September 30.
