Parkes Champion-Postsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport
What's on

$30k in sport grants open to Parkes clubs

By Newsroom
September 21 2023 - 6:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new round of grants are available for distribution to successful projects that promote participation in sport or improve sporting facilities in the Parkes Shire. Photo supplied
A new round of grants are available for distribution to successful projects that promote participation in sport or improve sporting facilities in the Parkes Shire. Photo supplied

Another $30,000 is on offer to sporting groups and educational institutions across the Parkes Shire with the next round of sport grants open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.