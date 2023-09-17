Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Parkes to host Australian Rogaining Championships

By Newsroom
September 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anyone looking to get outdoors and try something new on the upcoming long weekend should consider the rogaine event that's being held in the Goobang National Park, east of Parkes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.