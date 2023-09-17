Anyone looking to get outdoors and try something new on the upcoming long weekend should consider the rogaine event that's being held in the Goobang National Park, east of Parkes.
Rogaining is bush navigation with two to five people in a team. It is similar to orienteering but instead of following a pre-set route, teams have a set time to collect as many of the checkpoints (called "controls") as possible.
Controls have different values depending on their difficulty and distance from the start/finish location (the "hash house").
The sport started in Australia and has since spread around the world.
The Australian Rogaining Championships is being run from September 30 to October 1 and will attract entrants from around Australia.
It has an eight-hour option starting at 12noon on Saturday and a 24-hour option starting at 11am on Saturday.
Maps are given out a few hours before the start for route planning. All navigation must be done with the provided map and a compass - GPS devices, phones and smart-watches are not allowed.
"While the event is the Australian Championships, the sport is very welcoming of novice competitors who would like to come and have a go at the sport," one of the organisers Adrian Anderson said.
"All abilities and ages are welcome, including novice, family and "veteran" teams.
"The emphasis is on participation and enjoying the outdoors."
Mr Anderson said guidance and suggested routes are provided before the start for people new to the sport.
Some teams stay out on the course for the entire eight or 24 hours, while other teams in the longer event go out for a few hours before coming in for a hot meal and a sleep, and then heading out on the Sunday morning to collect more controls.
"One of the appealing aspects of the sport is that everyone finishes together regardless of their ability and goals for the event," Mr Anderson said.
The event is organised and run by enthusiastic volunteers, with on-site catering from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. Camping is available at the hash house site for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
Entries for the event close on Monday, September 25. Further details about the event and rogaining as a sport can be found on the NSW Rogaining Facebook page or the NSW Rogaining Website - nswrogaining.org/2023-aus-champs/.
