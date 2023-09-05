What's happening in and around Parkes

September 2-10
This week is History Week 2023 and you're invited to visit the Parkes Shire Library to listen to Voices From the Past, which are recordings of local Wiradjuri voices and stories. The recordings will take place from 9.30am-12pm on Saturday and 12pm-1pm weekdays. For more information call the library on 6861 2309.
September 6-8
It's been 25 years since the first Reading Day in Parkes and organisers are celebrating this silver anniversary with a national conference and a dinner. Parkes will host the Ninth Paint The Town REaD National Early Literacy Conference which begins on Wednesday and ends with Parkes' Reading Day on September 8. There will be a celebration dinner on September 7 at 7pm. This year's theme is Storytelling and Told Stories and the presentations will focus on how to enhance children's early literacy skills through the art of storytelling. Come along and be inspired by both the research but also learn storytelling techniques and take-home resources ready to use! This conference is useful to anyone who works with young children including early childhood and primary teachers, university and TAFE education students, and library staff. To find out more, visit www.paintthetownread.info.
September 8-29
A new community exhibition is being held in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre from September 8-29 centred around cardboard. There will also be free cardboard art workshops in the Marramarra Makerspace where works can be added to the show so the exhibition will grow over the month of September: These take place on September 8, 9 and 16. Call the library to book.
During school term
Playgroup is held at St George's Anglican Church on Mondays during the school term from 9.30am-11.15am.
Every Tuesday
Storytime is on every Tuesday morning at 10:30am at the Parkes Library for three to five-year-olds and their parents/carers. Bookings are essential. Phone 6861 2309.
During spring
As fields of yellow canola transform our region's landscape including here in Parkes, if you're looking at taking in the view through a new experience, Cowra is the place to be for its signature 'Fields of Gold' guided tours of the region this spring. With three experiences on offer across the Wiradjuri countryside, visitors can choose from a bus tour, joy flight or hot air balloon ride, to see the canola. Cowra's canola season tours:
Cowra is also ideal for a short break in the great outdoors this spring with the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, the famous Cowra Sakura Matsuri (Cherry Blossom) Festival in September, sustainable wines and world-famous Cowra Lamb. For more information and bookings, visit www.visitcowra.com.au/canola or contact the Cowra Visitor Information Centre on 6342 4333.
Wednesday, September 27
The Department of Primary Industries is hosting a free Hazard, Risk and Resilience Workshop in Orange on September 27 for local primary producers, agribusiness and rural landholders. The workshop will help you learn how to prepare for and better deal with natural disasters that can affect your farming business: Understand and evaluate the risks linked to natural hazards in your area, learn the risk management process and effectively use risk management tools and discover the importance of incorporating risk management into your business planning. Free parking, morning tea and lunch is included. Places are limited, secure your spot and register today - workshop registration or through the QR code in the photo above. For further information please contact James Deering james.deering@dpi.nsw.gov.au.
Throughout October
Pink Up Parkes is returning this October to raise funds and awareness for the McGrath Foundation and its Breast Care Nurses, and organisers want to hear from businesses interested in getting involved through pinking-up an event or shopfront. To register, donate and/or find resources visit the Pink Up Parkes website here.
Sunday, October 8
Experience the enchantment of Parkes Open Gardens! Prepare yourself for a captivating journey as the Parkes Que Club proudly presents another extraordinary day of Open Gardens 'n' Galleries. Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure that celebrates the remarkable gardeners and talented artists within our vibrant community. Delve into the hidden treasures of not one, not two, but four stunning Parkes gardens. Each garden promises a unique and awe-inspiring experience that will leave you spellbound. But that's not all! Alongside these breathtaking gardens, you'll also have the opportunity to discover captivating galleries that showcase the remarkable talents of local artists. Mark your calendars and invite your friends and loved ones.
More of what's happening around the Parkes Shire and beyond:
