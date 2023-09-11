Parkes Champion-Post
Sarah Townsend recognised as part of Agricultural Societies Council of NSW's Next Generation

Christine Little
By Christine Little
September 12 2023 - 9:00am
ASC of NSW Next Generation Group 10 delegate Meg Austin presented 2022 Young Woman and Parkes Show Society's vice president Sarah Townsend with a Next Gen ribbon. Photo by Christine Little
Parkes' 2022 Young Woman of the Year Sarah Townsend has been recognised as an 'up and coming' star by the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW (ASC).

