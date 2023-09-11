Parkes' 2022 Young Woman of the Year Sarah Townsend has been recognised as an 'up and coming' star by the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW (ASC).
ASC's Next Generation Group 10 delegate Meg Austin attended the Parkes Show on August 29 to present a Next Gen Ribbon to Sarah, one of Parkes Show Society's youth committee members.
After she was crowned the 2022 Parkes Young Woman, Sarah stepped up to join the show committee and after only five months, she was nominated for the roles of vice president and publicity officer at its AGM.
"Sarah positively contributes to the Parkes Show Society with a big smile, a friendly attitude, and a willingness to help," Meg said.
"She attends monthly meetings and is part of the Young Woman and Rural Achiever committees, while running the Facebook and Instagram accounts."
The ASC of NSW Next Generation are a youthful extension of the Agricultural Societies Council, working hard to make sure that our agricultural shows don't end with our predecessors.
Their purpose is to facilitate the engagement of youth in NSW agricultural shows and prepare the next generation with the skills they require to one day become show leaders.
They do this by providing a supportive and educational network and offering every possible opportunity to its members to advance their knowledge and skill set.
They also aim to promote agriculture and its related industries to both its members and the public.
