Parkes Shire Australia Day Committee has made changes to its Australia Day awards, celebrations

By Christine Little
August 31 2023 - 12:30pm
The Parkes Shire Australia Day Committee has made some changes to our Australia Day awards and its nomination process, as well as boosting the celebrations. Pictured is last year's Australia Day ceremony in Cooke Park. Photo by Christine Little
In a bid to boost the Parkes Shire's premier community awards, the Australia Day Committee has made changes to its nomination process, created a new award and suggested having two ambassadors instead of one.

