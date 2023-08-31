In a bid to boost the Parkes Shire's premier community awards, the Australia Day Committee has made changes to its nomination process, created a new award and suggested having two ambassadors instead of one.
With nominations for the Australia Day awards usually opening around November, the process has been expanded to start earlier in the year to attract more nominees.
The committee has also created a new community award for 2024 to recognise Lifetime Achievement, that will compliment the prestigious Citizen of the Year award.
These and a draft plan for Parkes' 2024 Australia Day celebrations were put forward to Parkes Shire Council at its July ordinary meeting which councillors unanimously voted in favour of.
In its proposal tabled at the meeting, the Australia Day Committee said there are many residents in Parkes worthy of a lifetime award and having one would allow the Citizen of the Year award to recognise current achievements rather than just lifetime achievements.
"To this effect, we wish to ask for Parkes Shire Council to organise an honour board to record these awardees, as is in place for the Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year," the committee said.
The plan is for two Lifetime Achievement awards to be presented each year.
Next year the committee has agreed to apply for two Australia Day ambassadors to account for the large amount of travel involved in covering both Parkes and village events on Australia Day for a single ambassador and its escorts.
It's proposed that one ambassador be assigned to Parkes and Peak Hill, and the other to Bogan Gate, Trundle and Tullamore.
"This would allow for quality time to be spent at each location with each ambassador able to participate fully in award presentations and events," the committee said.
The committee would also like to hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day eve at the Cooke Park Pavilion, inviting along the friends and families of new citizens.
The event could possibly include a barbecue/sausage sizzle or light supper and entertainment.
Nomination forms for the Australia Day awards will be available on paper - available at Parkes Shire Council Administration Reception, Parkes Shire Library and Henry Parkes Centre, in downloadable PDF format and online through council's website.
Completed forms can be submitted online through the form, via email or on paper in a locked box at Parkes Shire Administration Reception.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.