These kids will spend a night on the ground, without their pillows or devices, this weekend.
But even if it's cold and uncomfortable, they know it's just the beginning of gaining insight into the struggle for secure housing that people in our own community are facing.
In the 2022/2023 financial year, Forbes members provided assistance to those in need on 756 occasions.
About one third of those, 33 per cent, were either homeless or in temporary accommodation at the time of seeking assistance.
Parkes members provided assistance to those in need on 812 occasions.
A little more than one third - 36 per cent - were either homeless or in temporary accommodation at the time.
More than 30 students from Red Bend Catholic College's Year 11 and 12 classes have put their hand up to be part of the Vinnies community sleepout to raise funds to continue that support.
Beyond the discomfort, students Ilee Haydon, Marty Davies and Lily Heraghty hope they will gain real insight into what we can all do to help as they meet with people who have experienced homelessness and will share that experience.
"The only things we are allowed to bring are a sleeping bag and the clothes we have on our backs - we're not allowed any blankets, or devices, the food is going to be provided by the school and will be minimal," Ilee said.
The three say their "Mini Vinnies" team is committed to seeing people, not just statistics, and making sure their personal experiences are heard.
"A lot of people have a lot of perceptions - that it's their own fault," Marty said.
"There's a lot of stereotypes and stigma: the leading cause of homeless for women is domestic violence," Lily said - and the data reveals women over 55 are among our most vulnerable.
They've already made their own personal commitments to treat people experiencing homelessness or who they meet on the street with respect, to greet them with a smile.
The group holds fundraisers and collections at Easter and Christmas to support Vinnies, and they also hope to expand their understanding of who and how that helps.
