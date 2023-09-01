Our Parkes Panthers are the reigning premiers and are into another AFL Central West Senior Men's Tier 2 grand final this Saturday.
This time it's against a dominant Cowra Blues side who have been defeated only once this season, and that was by Parkes.
Tomorrow's not only special for the Panthers because it's the big dance, but because two of their players mark 50 games for the club.
Over the last couple of years Alex "Big Al" Rogers and coach Riley "Butters" Pike have reached the 50th milestone and will be celebrating this Saturday.
As is tradition with the Parkes Champion Post, we mark the special occasion of making the grand final for our local clubs and help celebrate the season with them by sharing their player profiles.
We'd like to thank the Parkes Panthers for their support in compiling these and of the paper each year.
Get to know the team before they head to George Park in Bathurst on Saturday to face Cowra.
Travis Carte - One of the senior players in the team, Travis brings an impressive beard as well as intensity and fitness into the midfield. Often one of the most vocal players on the field, Travis is always there to back up his teammates on and off the field.
Peter Webb - Our fearless leader for several years now, 'Webby' is the foundation of our backline. He is always keen to direct our defence and routinely puts his body on the line for a spoil or kick-out. He is our compass, our yard-stick and depending on the colour of his skin often our thermometer.
Mark Salau - The ultimate footy club member, affectionately known by some as 'Marky Mark.' This season will see Marky Mark finish on 99 senior AFL games. Marky Mark is a versatile player who can easily slot into many positions, but is usually most dangerous on the wing.
Jaden Willersdorf - The youngest addition to the Panthers from the Willersdorf family. Growing up with many an older brother has enabled Jaden to develop a diverse skill set, particularly in contested possession. A very welcome and handy addition to the team.
Ryan Alexander - Currently in his third season with the Panthers, 'Sharky' has taken a more tapered approach to the 2023 season. Bringing an abundance of skill and leadership in the midfield, Sharkey is keen to turn it on for the final.
Adrian Cole - Affectionately known as 'Adro.' His off-field humour and on-field mentality is impressive to say the least. Adro never backs down and loves attacking the footy.
Paddy Williams - The second Williams brother to play for the Panthers. Currently the youngest on the team, Paddy has excelled in his first year of AFL footy. Not one for words, rather one for kicking goals and out-running opponents, Paddy is one of the rising stars of the club.
Darcey Mannlon - Currently in his first season with the Panthers. Darcey (nickname yet to be determined) has cemented himself as a skilled mid-fielder who isn't afraid to contest for the ball both in the air and on the ground.
Riley Pike - Affectionately known as 'Butters,' Riley has taken on the job of senior men's coach for the 2023 season. His love of the 'lanes' and 'expanding envolope' drills often bring out smiles and positive reinforcement from the playing group. A true man of the people, Riley will be playing his 50th game for the club on grand final day.
Selwyn Bale - Selwyn is a 2023 addition to the Panthers. Always willing to play a support role, Selwyn brings calmness and consistency on the field.
Josh Bayley - Another fresh recruit to the Panthers. Josh is another valued support player who is willing and able to take on any role given to him.
Rohan Whiles - What can not be said about this young man. Currently in his 3rd year with the Panthers, 'Rowy' has consistently led the team in fitness and enthusiasm on field. Whilst his association with goal kicking may be lacking, no one can fault him with his on ball tenacity!
Harold Somes - Only referred to as 'Haz,' this first year recruit has cemented himself as a very handy defender. Haz can be trusted to take a mark under pressure and won't stop going at the ball until he wins possession. A man of few words.
Paul Willersdorf - Currently the oldest of the Willersdorf's playing for the Panthers. 'Willow' is a valued senior player for the club, who is a proven leader and respected family man. His finals facial hair is a welcome sight and strikes confusion / fear in the opposition's eyes.
Jonty Ralph - Jonty has continued the long Ralph family association with the Parkes Panthers, with "Jontz" continuing his quest for 100 senior games. His love for the forward 50 (and never leaving it) is only outshone by his love for his wife and young daughter.
Brandon Clinton - Returning as club president for the 2023 season, 'Brando' has yet again led by example on and off the field. Slotting into multiple positions, Brando has continued his attacking style of play which has got the Panthers out of danger multiple times this season. Known by some as 'one half of the Shaq and Kobe duo' this senior player loves his footy and unfortunately the Richmond Tigers.....
Dylan Sheedy - Arriving half way through the season, 'Thunderbolts' has fitted in perfectly with the Parkes Panthers. Never shy to go for the ball or a beer, his impressive goal kicking ability is only outshone by his off-field form. Yes ladies, he is single!
Toby Matheson - This 'young grasshopper' has come to the Panthers under the every present tutelage of his old man Dale 'Pops' Matheson. Always one to talk your ear off, Toby has slotted well into the defensive half. Strengths: Massive hands and a powerful kick. Weakness: Realising he is playing AFL and not Rugby.
Mitch Geloven - Red hot out of Greater Western Sydney Giants junior development squad of 10 years ago, 'Mitchy / Fabio / McLoven' has taken Central West Men's AFL Division Two by storm. Mitch has led by example on and off the field. Proving to be a formidable opponent in the defensive half, his prowess is only outdone by his carefully sculpted rig.
Alex Boyd - One of two players named Alex in the team, 'Boydy' has continued to be a part of the Panthers for two years now. A big presence in the attacking half, Boydy has consistently featured highly in the best kicker category for the comp in both goals and behinds. Often having to fend off 3 players to take a mark, he is a crucial part to our scoring success.
Leigh Diston - Coming to the promised land of Parkes NSW, Leigh 'Lethal' Diston has had a blinder of a season. Having played at a high level in Victoria, Lethal knows that the game should be played hard, but fair. Being in the midfield, Leigh is always around the ball and always supports his fellow teammates. A ruckman's dream to tap to.
Ethan Markwort - One of Forbes' newest recruitments to the team, 'Eath' has been a master of two domains this season. Playing both Rugby League and AFL this year, which has led Eath to many huge moments on and off the field. Always willing to engage with the team's social media chats, Eath has been both informative and hilarious. A very welcome addition to the Panthers.
Alex Rogers - 'Big-Al' is finishing off his 5th year with the Panthers this season. Much like his fellow ruckman 'Butters.' Big-Al is playing his 50th game for the club on grand final day. Known for his positive relationship building dialogue with opposing players and umpires, Big-Al is a force to be reckoned with in the ruck and rarely graces the bench.
Stephen Murphy - AFL has seen many a great import from Ireland, but none like 'Steveo.' With only a few trainings under his belt, this young lad kicked a goal on debut and learned the game on the fly. His impressive ability to kick a torp every time and his constant 'gift of the gab' when communicating with his teammates has led to an almost cult following from his fellow players.
Dale 'Pops' Matheson - Only fitting that the oldest player on the team is the last profile on the list. 'Pops' is a much-respected leader within the Panther's playing group. Having played a substantial amount of footy in his junior years, Pops knows what is required in the defensive half. Never one to back down from a contest, or an opportunity to pass on life advice, Pops plays the role of parent-player expertly.
