The Parkes Panthers are gearing up for a challenging game this weekend when they take on the Cowra Blues in an attempt to claim another premiership victory.
While Parkes has only seen two defeats in the regular season (one of which was to Cowra), not including two forfeits, they are facing-off against a dominant Cowra side which has been defeated only once this season.
With the knowledge it was a Parkes squad who defeated Cowra in early August, Parkes coach Riley Pike said it gives them a bit of confidence going in knowing they can defeat them.
"Hopefully having that win up against them earlier in the year should maybe put some nerves into them and hopefully we come away with a win on the weekend," he said.
This weekend should be a blockbuster for sure.- Riley Pike
Pike said it has been a pretty good year for them as well, despite having a big turnover of players from last year, with almost a brand new side of players.
"Teams like Cowra and the Bushrangers and the other fellas like that have great teams as well and have really put us through our paces this year, and we've had to adapt that way," he said.
Pike said they have had a few older heads come through to the squad which gives them a lot of maturity and level-headed thinking on the pitch which helps with some of the younger players.
Parkes will be heading into the game with a full squad, which is good, Pike said, as they have struggled to maintain big numbers.
While he is confident with the Parkes squad, Pike said Cowra have been a dominant squad all year and have been very hard to beat.
"This week should be a blockbuster for sure," he said.
Parkes hosted their last training night on Thursday before this Saturday's big dance where they will undergo final preparations to face-off against Cowra.
Going into their match, Pike said they aim to play clean, play fair and have fun.
"It's a main part of our club at the moment, it's just been a big focus this year of enjoying ourselves and enjoying footy, and making sure we're having a good time - even with the opposition," he said.
