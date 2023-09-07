After a few of months of hard work, the installation of the new Lion's Park playground has been completed and was officially re-opened at a ceremony on August 29.
Parkes Shire Mayor Ken Keith OAM said the overall response from the community to the park has been absolutely sensational.
"It's been crowded everyday and it is nice to build a facility that the community want to use and have something they can enjoy," he said.
"The fact that it services all ages and all abilities is even better for our community."
Moving forward into the warmer months, Mayor Keith said there is lots of shade and cover at the park which will help make it a wonderful destination for birthday parties and for people to get together.
This project was funded by the Federal Government under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program with $415,000, with Parkes Shire Council contributing $435,000.
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said this is the best example of partnerships between federal and local governments.
He said partnerships such as this help to build community capacity, add lifestyle choices for residents of the Parkes Shire and also adds choices for people who travel through town.
Lions Park allows for people to stop there, have a little break and provides a fun place for kids to play and expend some energy, he said.
"This is one of the best examples I've seen right throughout my electorate of what can be done under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program," Mr McCormack said.
Dozens of Parkes families flocked to the park as soon as the construction fencing came down on August 11.
