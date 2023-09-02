The Parkes Spacemen have jetted off into a preliminary final meeting with Dubbo CYMS after defeating the Wellington Cowboys last weekend at Pioneer Oval.
Joining Parkes in the defeat of the Cowboys was Sam Dwyer, who was again one of Parkes' best on Sunday.
He's made a very welcome return to his home club mid-way through the season after moving to Wollongong to join Illawarra club Wests Devils in the preseason - though the move away was more about work than about footy.
He was first spotted back in the red, white and blue on July 2, the Spacemen announcing he was back to finish off the season with them.
Dwyer scored twice during Sunday's blistering first half hour in which the hosts at Pioneer Oval raced out to a 22-0 lead.
The second half proved to be more tense for the Parkes squad, with the Cowboys clawing back some points, to 22-14 .
However, the Spacemen were able to hold their nerve to claim the win with a final score of 36-26.
Captain-coach Chad Porter opened the scoring on six minutes, with Dwyer grabbing his first when he was on the spot to collect a brilliant one-handed offload from Will Wardle - who got his first try for the game on the 30 minute mark
Dwyer claimed his second try on 14 minutes after a fantastic long-range effort started by Rex Yallon and Takitau Mapapalangi.
Wellington were able to even things up a bit, scoring twice before half-time to make it 22-10 and they were the first to cross following the restart. The sides swapped tries before the hosts put themselves well in control when Jim Dabea grabbed his second with nine to go. Wellington scored two late tries but they were just a consolation as the Spacemen secured the victory.
The Spacemen will go up against the Dubbo CYMS on Sunday, September 2 at Apex Oval.
