Parkes Spacemen meet dominant Dubbo CYMS in preliminary final

By Brendan McCool
Updated September 2 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 8:00pm
The Parkes Spacemen have jetted off into a preliminary final meeting with Dubbo CYMS after defeating the Wellington Cowboys last weekend at Pioneer Oval.

Brendan McCool

Journalist

