Golfers prepare for prestigious Parkes Open

By Peter Bristol
September 1 2023 - 9:54pm
Nick Strudwick in action at the Parkes Golf Club. Photo by Jenny Kingham
On Saturday we contested an 18 Stableford, kindly sponsored by the hardworking PGC Bar Staff - thanks Kerrie and crew.

