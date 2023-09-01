Golfers prepare for prestigious Parkes Open

On Saturday we contested an 18 Stableford, kindly sponsored by the hardworking PGC Bar Staff - thanks Kerrie and crew.
With a brilliant day for golf presented to the 84 participants, we were looking for some hot scores to come in.
Aaron Wilkie and Rob Hey both shot 2 over pars 71's and James Ward shot well below handicap to record a 74 off the stick.
The headline golfers are all turning out to tune up prior to the full course opening on September the 9th, then the week after that is the prestigious Parkes Open where a home grown winner may be crowned.
But this event wasn't about a scratch score it was all about the stableford points.
To this end the stellar tree feller Andrew Huntley was front and centre and chalked up his first win in an extended period to record 39 points and beat James Ward on a countback.
'Chunno' loves his golf outings with his boys and to pick up the prize and beat Hutcho was a bonus.
As we've spoken off previously James is becoming a serious A grade golfer and hopefully will get the opportunity to perform in the big contests over the next 12 months to fine tune that game.
Also hitting this score were Wayne Powter who continues to whittle his handicap back to his old level and Anita Medcalf, fine tuning for the upcoming Mixed Foursomes, with a 39 off the stick on the first nine before faltering a tad on the second 9 but nonetheless recording a great round.
There were a few golfers snapping at the winner's heels as they passed the line.
Rob Hey's excellent scratch sore converted to a strong 38 point haul alongside the 'English Gentleman' Gordon Pritchard, the leftie Dub Rodgers and the returning Rod Maxwell.
Just behind these with a 37 point haul was Jimmy Kuntze and Phil Smith.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Wayne Tucker at 568cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Aaron Drabsch at 50cm and the 18th by Rod Maxwell at 77cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Aaron Drabsch at 50cm this week.
A reminder to club members that the Parkes Open weekend is now open for nominations, and these are filling quickly so get in before the cutoff.
If you have any queries, see a member of the match committee or speak to the ProShop.
Ball winners were Wayne Powter, Anita Medcalf 39, Dub Rodgers, Gordon Pritchard, Rob Hey, Rod Maxwell 38, Phil Smith, Jimmy Kuntze 37.
Captain Cath pummelled President David this week 183 to 168.
This week is the 18 Hole Stableford.
