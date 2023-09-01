Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes Under 11s League Tag White into 2023 grand final

By Contributed
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:52pm
Back, Alana Folau (trainer), Pippa MacGregor, Emily Wild, Sariah Folau, Charli Milne, Jordii Ah-See, Shaylee Hughes, Poppy Lawryk, Priya Kinsela, Grace Milne (trainer); front, Stacey Milne (coach), Mikaela Schembri, Shelby Skerman, Addison Wild, Eva Mulligan, Aliza Roberts, Luca Barnes, Maya Roffe, Ruby Galvin. Photo supplied
The MP Homes & Design U11s League Tag White had a close game in the semi-final on Saturday and won against Condobolin 12-10 at Spooner Oval.

