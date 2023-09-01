The MP Homes & Design U11s League Tag White had a close game in the semi-final on Saturday and won against Condobolin 12-10 at Spooner Oval.
The girls play in the Grand Final this Saturday, 2 September against Red Bend at Pioneer Oval. Wishing the girls all the very best, we are all so proud of your achievement!
- - - -
As is tradition with the Parkes Champion Post, we mark the special occasion of making the grand final for our local clubs and help celebrate the season with them by sharing their player profiles.
We'd like to thank the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club for their support in compiling these and of the paper each year.
Get to know the team below before they play in their grand final.
Parkes has four junior teams in total heading into their grand finals:
Name: Charli Milne
Guernsey number: 1.
Position: Full Back.
Favourite NRL Player: Brian 'Bizza' To'o.
Name: Pippa MacGregor
Guernsey number: 2.
Position: Dummy half.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Doing our team chant.
Name: Addison Wild
Guernsey number: 3.
Position: Centre/ inside centre.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Kicking a goal in last year's Grand Final.
Name: Luca Barnes
Guernsey number: 4.
Position: First receiver.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Winning last year's Grand Final.
Name: Emily Wild
Guernsey number: 5.
Position: First receiver.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Doing our team chant with water after our last game and knowing we made it to the Grand Final.
Name: Poppy Rodgers
Guernsey number: 6.
Position: Dummy half.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Playing dummy half and doing our team chant.
Name: Jordii Ah-See
Guernsey number: 7.
Position: Inside centre.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: The Wild girls in the finals scoring the winning points.
Name: Sariah Folau
Guernsey number: 8.
Position: Winger.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Jack Milne giving us the magic water.
Name: Ruby Galvin
Guernsey number: 9.
Position: Inside centre.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Winning against Condobolin on the weekend.
Name: Shaylee Hughes
Guernsey number: 10.
Position: Winger.
What does coach Stacey often say: Coach Stacey always says come on girls you can do it. She always encourages us.
Name: Maya Roffe
Guernsey number: 11.
Position: Centre.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: First year playing league tag and making the Grand Final and the new friendships I have made.
Name: Priya Kinsela
Guernsey number: 14.
Position: Centre.
Who is the funniest in your team: Sariah because she acts crazy and jumps around.
Name: Poppy Lawryk
Guernsey number: 15.
Position: Centre/Wing.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Making new friends.
Name: Eva Mulligan
Guernsey number: 16.
Position: Centre/ Wing.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Team chant with water.
Name: Aliza Roberts
Guernsey number: 17.
Position: Centre.
Favourite memory in your football career so far: The fantastic team she plays with and her amazing coach and coaching staff!
Name: Shelby Skerman
Guernsey number: 18.
Position: Centre/ wing
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Team chant after a win.
Name: Mikaela Schembri
Guernsey number: 19
Position: Wing
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Winning the Grand Final last year.
Name: Stacey Milne
Position: Coach
Favourite memory in your football career so far: Watching the numbers of our girls increase each season, watching their skills & confidence grow each week & friendships blossom.
