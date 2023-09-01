Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag Blue will take on Red Bend in the grand final on Saturday after defeating Forbes in the Preliminary Finals 10-0. Congratulations girls!
As is tradition with the Parkes Champion Post, we mark the special occasion of making the grand final for our local clubs and help celebrate the season with them by sharing their player profiles.
We'd like to thank the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club for their support in compiling these and of the paper each year.
Get to know the team below before they play in their grand final.
Parkes has four junior teams in total heading into their grand finals:
#1 Malia Morrison
Position: Fullback.
Favourite footy moment: Making the GF and playing with her cousin before she leaves next year. What do you want to be when you grow up: To play in the women's NRL. Favourite footy team: Rabbitohs.
#2 Emily White
Position: Wing.
Favourite footy moment: getting my first try and supporting my team throughout the year. What do you want to be when you grow up: flight attendant. Favourite footy team: Sharks.
#3 Kelsey Finnegan
Position: Centre/hooker.
Favourite footy moment: catching a big bomb. What do you want to be when you grow up: beautician or builder. Favourite footy team: Rabbitohs.
#4 Emma Hando
Position: Centre.
Favourite footy moment: intercepting the ball and making a full field try. What do you want to be when you grow up: A personal trainer. Favourite footy team: Panthers.
#5 Ayesha Carruthers
Position: Wing.
Favourite footy moment: Beating most other teams. What do you want to be when you grow up: A traveller. Favourite footy team: Sharks.
#6 Lillian Gosper
Position: Five-Eight.
Favourite footy moment: Making it to the Grand Final. What do you want to be when you grow up: Photographer or a midwife. Favourite footy team: Rabbitohs (NRL) Roosters (NRLW).
#7 Alyra Williams
Position: Halfback.
Favourite footy moment: When we played in Narromine, it was half time, they started the game before we were on the field, the other team tapped off and I had to sprint across the field, do a superman dive and tag a girl to save a try. What do you want to be when you grow up: a House flipper and a photographer. Favourite footy team: Rabbitohs.
#8 Kasey Morgan
Position: Forward.
Favourite footy moment: Celebrating the wins and making it into the GF. What do you want to be when you grow up: Interior designer. Favourite footy team: Dragons.
#9 Leni Constable
Position: Hooker.
Favourite footy moment: Played league tag for 2 years and both years have been in the GF. What do you want to be when you grow up: Interior designer. Favourite footy team: Rabbitohs.
#10 Zahra Ellis
Position: Middle forward.
Favourite footy moment: Last year catching the ball off kick off and scoring. What do you want to be when you grow up: PE teacher. Favourite footy team: Canberra Raiders.
#11 Miley Nash
Position: Middle/forward.
Favourite footy moment: making the Grand Final. What do you want to be when you grow up: A nurse. Favourite footy team: Parramatta Eels.
#12 Tabitha-Lee Wright
Position: Wing.
Favourite footy moment: Meeting new people, exploring new footy fields, and seeing us play as a team. What do you want to be when you grow up: Would love to be a chef or a nurse. Favourite footy team: Parramatta Eels.
#13 Haylee Lewis
Position: Wing.
Favourite footy moment: Making it to the GF. What do you want to be when you grow up: Photographer. Favourite footy team: Sharks.
#14 Alana Finnegan
Position: Centre.
Favourite footy moment: Getting a try. What do you want to be when you grow up: An architect. Favourite footy team: Rabbitohs.
#15 Kiarah Petrie
Position: Forward/Fullback.
Favourite footy moment: early in the season sliding around in the mud and making memories with friends. What do you want to be when you grow up: Interior Designer or a flight attendant (who wouldn't want to be paid to travel). Favourite footy team: Rabbitohs - Latrell Mitchell.
#16 Chelsey Norris
Position: Forward.
Favourite footy moment: making the GF with our awesome team/ friends. What do you want to be when you grow up: A marine biologist. Favourite footy team: Rabbitohs.
#17 Miley Montgomery
Position: Centre.
Favourite footy moment: Getting into the Grand Finals. What do you want to be when you grow up: own a business or a police officer. Favourite footy team: Parramatta Eels.
#18 Laylah Logan
Position: Outside mid.
Favourite footy moment: Running up the sideline and scoring. What do you want to be when you grow up: Happy. Favourite footy team: Rabbitohs.
#19 Mylarose Studdert
Position: outside middle.
Favourite footy moment: making it into the GF. What do you want to be when you grow up: A league tag player. Favourite footy team: Panthers.
