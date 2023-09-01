Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes Under 14s League Tag Blue eye-off 2023 title

By Contributed
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:08pm
Back, Kasey Morgan, Emily White, Emma Hando, Leni Constable, Alyra Williams, Ayesha Carruthers, Troy Gosper (assistant coach), Laylah Logan, Tabitha Wright, Mylarose Studdert, Zahra Ellis, Miley Nash and Kelsey Finnegan; front, Jorja Simpson (trainer), Alana Finnegan, Kiarah Petrie, Lillian Gosper, Malia Morrison, Haylee Lewis, Chelsey Norris, Miley Montgomery and Codie Wakefield (coach). Photo supplied
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag Blue will take on Red Bend in the grand final on Saturday after defeating Forbes in the Preliminary Finals 10-0. Congratulations girls!

