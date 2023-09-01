The Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League Tag White girls are minor premiers and haven't lost a game so far.
We have scored 390 points in 10 games and have only had 28 points scored against us this year. In our semi-final our score against Red Bend was 50-0. Very proud of how the girls have gone this season.
The girls all turn up to training and train hard every week. I have loved coaching the girls this year. Good luck to my girls in the grand final this weekend.
As is tradition with the Parkes Champion Post, we mark the special occasion of making the grand final for our local clubs and help celebrate the season with them by sharing their player profiles.
We'd like to thank the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club for their support in compiling these and of the paper each year.
Get to know the team below before they play in their grand final.
Parkes has four junior teams in total heading into their grand finals:
#1 Elizabeth MacGregor - Nickname: Betty. Position: Fullback & Captain. Captain of the team and this season so far has scored 28 tries and is top point scorer of the competition. She turns her hips, and no one can tag her, she is a great attacker and defender and look out for her in years to come in NRLW.
#2 Georgie MacGregor - Nickname: George. Position: Wing. Funniest on the team has her coach laughing all the time and prefers sitting on the bench than playing haha. Always needs a box of tissues on game day.
#3 Jess Morgan - Nickname: Jess. Position: Centre & Five Eight. Fastest runner in the team and great at tagging and defending. She loves a chat with her friends while training.
#4 Jemima Grosvenor - Nickname: Mima. Position: Centre. Great at defending very quiet and always turns up to training and will go into any position.
#5 Jade Coulston - Nickname: Jade. Position: Wing. When she turns up game day, we are not sure what animal she has brought with her in a bag, either a baby kangaroo or a baby lamb. Always forgetting her boots or shorts and always leaving something behind.
#6 Grace Milne - Nickname: Ranga. Position: Five Eight & Kicker. Equal 1st on the highest points with Elizabeth. Scored 15 tries this season. Fittest and never misses a tag. Awesome defender.
#7 Grace MacGregor - Nickname: GMac. Position: Halfback. Can score a full field try, great defender and tagger always turns up to training and is very committed.
#8 Ella Jablonskis - Nickname: Jabba. Position: Middle Forward. Ella runs those lines and wants to score a try this season. Has kicked a couple of great conversions.
#9 Kailen Butt - Nickname: Mim. Position: Dummy Half. Great dummy half and can scoot and score, Mim was out with a calf injury but is back and easy for grand final.
#10 Jorja Hanson - Nickname: Jorj. Position: Forward. Can catch a ball on the full and does a little dummy pass and heads up sidelines for some good runs.
#11 Meg Mahon - Nickname: Meggy. Position: Forward. Meg and Chloe would rather talk a lot during practice instead of train, Meg has a great big kick on her.
#12 Chloe Swindle - Nickname: Chlo. Position: Forward. Chloe is very shy and quiet and will play in the forwards or centres. Another pleasure to coach.
#13 Joan Carolan - Nickname: Joanie. Position: Dummy Half. Joan is very shy and such a pleasure to coach. She will go into any position and just runs all day.
#14 Chloe Budd - Nickname: Buddy. Position: Centre. A quiet girl and can run the ball. She is a great defender as well.
#15 Alana Folau - Nickname: Flower. Position: Forward. Alana puts her body on the line when defending. She is very scary when she's on the field and can spin her hips.
#16 Alice Bridger - Nickname: Alice. Position: Middle Forward. Alice catches the ball on the full and puts in some great runs, great at defending and attacking.
#17 Chloe Magill - Nickname: Gilly. Position: Wing. Likes to talk a lot during training with her besties Joan and Meg. She didn't like being on the wing until she scored her first try this season. She always plays her best. Also is great at defending.
