Parkes U17s League Tag White minor premiers in 2023, ready for grand final

By Contributed
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 6:41pm
The Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League Tag White girls are the 2023 minor premiers and are looking to make it an unbeaten run when they head into the grand final this Saturday. Back, Alana Falou, Chloe Budd, Grace MacGregor, Grace Milne, Ella Jablonskis, Joan Carolan, Chloe Swindle, Jess Morgan, Kailen Butt, trainor Craig Hanson; front, Georgia Rice, Jade Coulston, Chloe Magill, Elizabeth MacGregor (captain), Jemima Grosvenor, Meg Mahon, Jorja Hanson, Georgie MacGregor, coach Deanne Hanson. Absent Alice Bridger. Photo supplied
The Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League Tag White girls are minor premiers and haven't lost a game so far.

