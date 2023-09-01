Parkes bowling greens a hive of activity

Social Bowls Thursday
Terrific warm August 20 degrees weather greeted 26 social Bowlers last Thursday, surprising many cardigan wearing Bowlers with the sneak preview of warmer weather on its way.
The triples game was a hot contest with the margins never more than 3 shots, until the 16th end whereupon Ron Hornery, John Niddrie and Ian Simpson scored 5 shots to take the lead away from Graham Dixon, Bob Freeman and Tony Riordan.
The in-form Ian Simpson showed up the older Bowlers with both his skill as Skip and chat-free Bowls, as he delivered winners, and co-erced and combined well with Ron and John 'still here' Niddrie, to win by 20 shots to 13.
Our visitor Steve Webb from the far north coast found a friend in Col Mudie, and immediately clicked like a harmony partner, as they bowled together brilliantly to defeat Gary McPhee and John Carr.
Steve and Col won 9 of the first 11 ends, scoring 20 shots to 5, thus effectively finishing off the game as a contest, and then picked up 5 shots for fun on the 18th end, to win easily by 29 shots to 12.
Ray 'peer 1' Jones led for Marty Tighe in their game against 'Village Mayor' Rob Irving and Col Hayward, in which Ray and Marty enjoyed the rub of the greens and a fair dose of luck, playing well to defeat Rob and Col by 24 shots to 14.
Ray and Marty led from the first end and were never headed to enjoy a good win, with Marty revelling in a rare day out, and luck, to bowl a couple of good skip bowls.
It was great to see Mike Valentine back on the rink after a long medical layoff, and it didn't take him long to line up his yellow missiles, as he combined with Geoff Freeman to defeat George Boatswain and John Wright by 19 shots to 14.
Surrounded by 3 giants, the diminutive Mike had a good contest against George, setting up the heads for Geoff to add the finishing winning shots, and generally frustrating 'big 1069' John Wright.
Team Wright led for the first 3 ends however they were out-bowled for the remainder of the game.
John Ward and John Corcoran defeated Al Affleck and Steve Ryan by 19 shots to 13, despite being behind by 3 shots after the 13th end.
The 2 Johns' scored 4 shots on the 14th end to take the lead by 1 shot, and they then won each of the remaining ends to win by 6 shots.
The loss was of no concern to Al and Steve as they both cleaned up in the after-game raffles, both leaving the Club with more of the folding stuff than they arrived with.!
Jim Blake and Col Miller stormed home over the last 3 ends, scoring 9 shots, to just lose their game by 2 shots against mighty Mal Porter and Rob Tinker.
Jim and Col nearly snared a victory in a game in which they were never really a chance to win, after being belted all game by the red & maroon bowls of Tink and Mal.
Tink and Mal led comfortably led by 22 shots to 11 after 18 ends, before big Jim awoke from his slumber and stirred up his placid partner, to make an impressive comeback on the scorecard, only to lose by just 2 shots.
Saturday Social Bowls
Bowling numbers were very light on last Saturday as the Club had 4 teams of Pennants Bowlers playing in Parkes and Dubbo.
Eight Bowlers rolled up to play a game of Fours. Col Miller, Rob Foran, Bob Freeman and Ron Hornery tried very hard against the better team of John Ward, Jim Blake, Mike Valentine and John Carr. Team Miller were no match against the more consistent Team Ward.
The only time the scores were close was at the toss of the coin, as the over 80's Ward team were too good for Col Miller and his team. Team Ward won the game 22 shots to 11.
In Major Singles news, Mick Simpson and Andrew Reynolds recently played their match, with Mick Simpson proving too strong and consistent, defeating Andrew in his return to the Club. Well done, Mick!
Club News
The lucky rink jackpot is now at $130 next Thursday.
All Bowlers (men & ladies) are expected to attend, if available, the inaugural Bowlers Christmas Party on Sunday10th December.
The Club has organised, via Shane, a very exciting day of Bowls, BBQ, fun events for all Bowlers to enjoy the Christmas cheer and festive season after a long, but enjoyable year of Bowls and work behind the scenes to make our game of Bowls so enjoyable.
- Marty Tighe
20 Bowlers braved the overcast conditions on Wednesday 23rd August to play Social Bowls. Winners were Pig Phillips and Steve Webb winning 19+21.
Runners Up were Jake Brown and Phil Barnard winning 18+16. Marble 16 came out and the Margins were 1, 3, 5, 16 & 21.
With 16 being the lucky number Bruce Jones, Steve Clegg, Jake Brown and Phil Barnard all received $35 each, leaving the Jackpot this week at $47.00.
Only 12 keen bowlers played Social Bowls on Saturday 26th August, as we had 4 teams in Pennants. Winners were Jake Brown and Jan Griffith winning 16+11.
Runners Up were Garry Phillips and George Greenhalgh winning 16+3.
Division Pennants
This weekend saw the final rounds of the Men's Division Pennants.
Our Division 3 Section 2 team finished with a 4-1 win over Macquarie at Macquarie, however Narromine proved too strong in our section and we wish them all the best going forward.
Our Division 3 Section 4 team also finished with a strong 5-0 win over the Parkes Town Club at the Town and unfortunately also miss the finals as Molong ran away with that section and we wish Molong all the best going forward.
Our Division 4 team came home with a wet sail and fell 1 point short of the finals after defeating Tullamore 5-0 on Saturday at Tullamore they returned home Sunday and defeated Peak Hill 5-0 also but Caragabal were too strong in the end and we wish the all the best in the finals.
We would like to thank our friends from Tullamore for putting a Composite team together with 2 of our members helping Tullamore out for this Pennants series.
A massive thank you to Brad Teague and Shane Hodge for playing with Tullamore and Gene Rapp for filling in one game.
It is truly appreciated and without your help they may not have fielded a team.
Club Championships
In the Major Singles we witnessed a great game between Peter White and Alan Curteis.
In a game that was end for end all the way it was great viewing for the spectators with the scores locked at 8 all after 9 ends and 10 all after 12 ends it was hard to pick a winner.
The biggest lead of the game was 3 shots and it took till the 20th end as Peter White led 17-14 but Alan fought back and by the 25th end it was back to 19 all, then 21 all, 22 all and 23 all after 33 ends.
Alan won the next end to be a shot in front but Peter picked up a 2 after that and won 25-24.
Ray Griffith and Doug Miller played their Major Singles game on Sunday where Griffo led 9-3 after 5 ends.
Nothing changed over the next 4 ends and Griffo now led 11-5 but Doug wasn't done with and won the next 3 ends to get back to 11-10 down.
Some end to end bowling seen the score at 17-16 Griffo's way after 19 ends, before Griffo grabbed a 4 and Dougie fired back getting 6 shots on the next 3 ends to lead for the first time since the first end at 22-21 after 23 ends.
Griffo picked up a single and Doug a 2 with the score at 24-22 Doug's way.
On the next end Griffo was holding 2 shots and with his last bowl Doug played some weight into the head collecting his front bowl and taking the Jack back to another of his bowls, giving Dougie a 25-22 victory.
In the Minor Singles 2 of our newest members had a showdown with Doug Fletcher playing Evelyn Lamont.
Doug got off to a great start winning 4 of the first 5 ends to lead 4-3 but Evelyn fought back to win the next 4 and quickly shoot out to an 11-4 lead.
Doug fired back winning the next 5 ends and took the lead back 14-11, however Doug only managed to win 3 more ends to Evelyns 10 and Ev ran away with a 25-19 win.
Also in the Minor Singles Cody Hando played Terry Clothier.
Terry got off to a great start leading 10-5 after 7 ends and continued that form leading 12-6 after 10 ends, however Cody wasn't done with winning the next 3 ends to get back to 12 all after 13 ends.
Terry picked up 4 singles in the next 4 ends and jumped out to a 16-12 lead before Cody won 5 of the next 6 ends to lead 18-17, Terry fought back winning the next couple of ends to take back the lead 20-18. Terry got stuck on 20 and Cody won the next 4 ends to close out the game 25-20.
In the Club Triples George Greenhalgh, Wally Grant and Alan Curteis played Jim Daley Benny McNaughton and Phil Barnard.
After winning the first end Team Barnard trailed 10-1 after 5 ends.
Team Barnard then knuckled down winning 5 of the next 7 ends to get back to 11-9 down and Team Curteis picked up a 2 on the 13th end to lead 13-9.
Team Barnard hit their straps winning the next 7 straight ends before going on with the game to win 22-16.
We have plenty of Championship matches on this week so get down to the club and watch some great bowls action.
Zone Championships
The Zone Fours are on the weekend with the Senior Fours on at our club, starting Saturday at 9am.
The nominations for the Zone Triples have been extended until Saturday 2nd September so please get your teams in asap.
The nominations for the Zone Singles and Zone Pairs are on the board at the club please get your teams sorted to avoid missing out.
All Reserve Singles and Pairs are in Parkes this year and with the State Championships being hosted by Dubbo this year it's a great opportunity to play without having to travel too far.
Champagne Triples
The Parkes Services Club sponsored Champagne Triples is fast approaching, with teams from all over the state and a $10,000 prize pool this is sure to be an event not to be missed.
We have a Pop-Up Bowls Shop in operation over the weekend and live music on Saturday night to keep you entertained. Get your team in as this is filling fast.
Power Play Pairs
The Parkes Services Club Thursday Night Twilight Barefoot Bowls Comp is back bigger, better and more exciting than ever.
Starts Thursday 19th October at 6pm.
For more information or to get a team in see Lewi. This event is open to anyone that would like to try bowls it is the perfect event to get started.
Great fun, lots of beers and even more laughs, oh and did I mention that the Services Club have put up $1,000.00 prize money! Loan bowls are available at the club and everyone is welcome.
This week we have Social Bowls on Saturday 2nd September at 1pm.
Names in by 12:30pm and everyone is welcome to come have a roll with loan bowls available at the club.
We have 6 teams representing the club this weekend in the Zone Fours. We wish them the best of luck.
In the Club on Friday 1st September we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($250), Joker Draw ($1050) and the Bistro serving their scrumptious home cooked meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
