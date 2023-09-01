#13 Jack Milne, Captain - What a player. Moving him into lock this year has seen him set this team alight. His ball playing is selective, his running game puts the opposition on the back foot, and he has the best boot in the competition. He reads the game at a first-grade level, knows when to pick up the intensity and when to slow down and regroup. A great performer for the club for many seasons, a grand final win at home would be well deserved. Thanks for your efforts, Jack.