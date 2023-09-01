Parkes Champion-Postsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Parkes Under 16s to face a benchmark Red Bend side in grand final

By Contributed
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back, Luke Fliedner (trainer), Slade Moore, Ollie Hayes, Riley Cronin, Sam Rayner, Ethan Moran, Tomas Scally, Bryce O'Malley, Cody Newman, Dallas Galvin, Bill Mahon, Taj Lovett; front, Thomas Corcoran, Jason O'Bryan (coach), Joel Macgregor (vc), Ewan Moody, Ryan Cox, Oakley Fliedner, Nic McMaugh, Jack Milne (c), Sonny Macgregor, Lachlan Thomas, Harry Turner. Absent Triston Ross. Photo submitted
Back, Luke Fliedner (trainer), Slade Moore, Ollie Hayes, Riley Cronin, Sam Rayner, Ethan Moran, Tomas Scally, Bryce O'Malley, Cody Newman, Dallas Galvin, Bill Mahon, Taj Lovett; front, Thomas Corcoran, Jason O'Bryan (coach), Joel Macgregor (vc), Ewan Moody, Ryan Cox, Oakley Fliedner, Nic McMaugh, Jack Milne (c), Sonny Macgregor, Lachlan Thomas, Harry Turner. Absent Triston Ross. Photo submitted

The Brian Collins Smash Repairs Under 16s head into this weekend's grand final full of confidence. After missing the minor premiership to Red Bend by 8 points on for and against, we swept them aside to be the first team through to the big dance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.