The Brian Collins Smash Repairs Under 16s head into this weekend's grand final full of confidence. After missing the minor premiership to Red Bend by 8 points on for and against, we swept them aside to be the first team through to the big dance.
This season has been very disjointed due to the draw, and it affected the fluency of our attack, but when this side fires, no one has been able to handle us. Fit, tough, and skilful, they continue to impress me each week.
Our captain Jack Milne has taken his game to another level. His role this season has been a ball playing lock forward and adds another dimension to our attack, especially on our left edge. His calm leadership hides a fierce competitiveness, with his defence as impressive as his attack.
The team has taken some great steps forward, with some individuals improving beyond expectations. The training has been deliberately tough, and I don't tolerate short cuts. I'm quite intense with my approach, but this group doesn't look for the soft option, and never complain. They push my buttons at times, but you won't find a better group of young men. The Spacemen have a bright future with players such as these coming through the ranks.
Red Bend have been the benchmark in the 16s for several years and put Condobolin to the sword 52-12 in last weekend's grand final qualifying final. A very well-balanced team, with Max Hartwig an outstanding dummy half and a powerhouse forward in Ned Phillips, this side has the ability to cause us some problems.
I'm confident in the boys to get the job done at Pioneer Oval this Saturday evening, but win, lose or draw I'm proud to coach this team. Let's finish this fellas.
- - - -
As is tradition with the Parkes Champion Post, we mark the special occasion of making the grand final for our local clubs and help celebrate the season with them by sharing their player profiles.
We'd like to thank the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club for their support in compiling these and of the paper each year.
Get to know the team below before they play in their grand final.
Parkes has four junior teams in total heading into their grand finals:
#1 Oakley Fliedner - Great kick returns ensure we start our sets on the front foot. Oak is a big unit, a great support player, an excellent broken-field runner and a very good defensive player.
#2 Ollie Hayes - Ollie has improved out of sight this year and earned his starting position on the right wing. A strong tackler and runner, he needs early involvement.
#3 Sonny Macgregor - An outstanding player, Sonny is the best centre in the group. A great hole runner, strong defender and tough, he's a formidable part of our lethal left edge. If he fires, we will be hard to hold out.
#4 Riley Cronin - Riley has made the right centre position his own. A real work horse in defence, tough as teak and always available to help his forwards out with a tough run. Very reliable and under rated.
#5 Harry Turner - Our left winger, Harry has been rock solid all season. Safe with the ball and doesn't miss in defence.
#6 Triston Ross - An outstanding footballer, Triston has recently signed with the Sydney Roosters. An excellent runner of the ball, he counts the numbers and reads the game better than anyone. A strong defender and a classy ball player, he has the ability to create space and break the line from anywhere on the paddock. Very hard to defend against Triston when he's on the front foot.
#7 Lachlan Thomas - Lachie has all the skills and has been consistently good all season. An excellent defender, he has a great passing game, but he's most dangerous when he takes the ball to the line. Does a massive amount of clean-up work and is such an important part of this team.
#8 Joel Macgregor - Our vice-captain and the best front rower in the group. Big, quick, great footwork and a very good ball player. His front on defence is brutal at times and the opposition doesn't run at him twice. Gets this side rolling and makes more clean breaks than any forward in the competition. Very hard to handle one on one.
#9 Taj Lovett - Would not swap him for anything. Taj is the unsung hero of this team. His service from dummy half is near perfect, his running game is dangerous, and he defends well above his weight. Cleans up in defence and is always first to assist our back three on kick returns. His combination with our first receivers is a real strength that causes the opposition a great deal of trouble.
#10 Bryce O'Malley - Bryce is a strong ball runner and a very good tackler, who pulls off a couple of big hits each game. He sets the platform early, plays the ball quickly and supports through the middle. A difficult player to put down, he's been very good for us this season.
#11 Tomas Scally - Left second rower who has an aggressive approach to rugby league that his coach loves. Combative and a real worker, Tomas is a fantastic tackler and cuts his opponents I half with great timing and technique. As a lead runner on the left edge, he runs tough under lines and provides his outside players with plenty of space.
#12 Ryan Cox - Coxy has those serial killer eyes about him when he crosses the white line. Tough, aggressive and a great lead runner, his take no prisoners approach is one the coach loves. A real leader on the paddock and at training, Coxy proves your actions are more important than words.
#13 Jack Milne, Captain - What a player. Moving him into lock this year has seen him set this team alight. His ball playing is selective, his running game puts the opposition on the back foot, and he has the best boot in the competition. He reads the game at a first-grade level, knows when to pick up the intensity and when to slow down and regroup. A great performer for the club for many seasons, a grand final win at home would be well deserved. Thanks for your efforts, Jack.
#14 Bill Mahon - Another player who has shown massive improvement this year. Plays well above his weight, knows all the plays inside out and runs a very good line. Bill's versatility means he plays as a middle forward, right side back row and even fills in at dummy half.
#15 Cody Newman - A real effort player, Cody always brings effort and enthusiasm on with him. Runs hard and slots in seamlessly on the left edge but can play up front with no problems. A His defence has been very good this year.
#16 Slade Moore - Slade is good enough to start but provides us with some real impact from the bench. He would run through a brick if he was asked, has a high work rate, and can really whack them in defence. Wears his heart on his sleeve and will not let his team mates down.
#17 Dallas Galvin - New to rugby league, Dallas has come a long way in a short time. Strong very fast and growing in confidence with each game. His attitude this year has been first class.
#18 Nic McMaugh - Another player new to the game, Nic has been thrown into a few positions this year from front row to centre. He is coming along well and has improved his skills considerably.
#19 Ewan Moody - A rugby convert, Ewan has talent to burn. A beautiful passing and kicking game, and a very good defender, Ewan can cover most positions. Still learning the game but has been outstanding for us when available.
#20 Sam Rayner - Another rugby convert, Sam has also been very good for us. He too, is still learning the game, but has covered a few spots for us and showed a lot of promise at fullback. Safe as a bank and keen to learn.
#21 Thomas Corcoran - "Mclovin" is another who has impressed with how much he's improved. Very quick and elusive. A lack of games has sadly limited his time on the paddock but has plenty of potential.
#22 Ethan Moran - The big fella has had another season ruined by injury, which is a shame because he has the potential to be a strong middle forward. Hopefully, a good off season will see him firing next season.
Trainers: Luke Fliedner and Andrew Thomas have been our trainers this year and we really appreciate their time and effort. They are great to bounce ideas off and offer another set of eyes on game day. Spacemen first grade superstar Will Wardle has also helped run the water for us, and the boys absolutely loved it.
Our first aid officers on game day, Jenni Mahon, and Kate Thomas. Thank you for your help and for moving chairs and water bottles out of the way so I can't kick them when I chuck a wobbly.
Lastly to our volunteers, our sponsors, in particular Brian Collins Smash Repairs for their long association and support, and our parents, thank you.
A big day of rugby league at Pioneer Oval this Saturday, please come along support the four teams Parkes Marist junior Rugby League has in the grand finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.