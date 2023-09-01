Get ready Parkes, during September we're going to be celebrating everything cardboard!
The Coventry Room and Marramarra Makerspace will become a workshop and showroom for whatever people can create simply using cardboard.
Work has already begun with Parkes Community Arts members who have been busy collecting cardboard from local businesses and building both small and large scale sculptures.
Parkes Community Arts chairperson and local artist Deb Jones describes cardboard as such a versatile and readily available material.
"You can make something small or large, build with it, paint on it, or sculpt with it," she said.
"In fact a life-size grand piano made completely of cardboard will be on show, as well as usable cardboard furniture.
"We want as many people as possible to have as much fun making things with cardboard - it doesn't matter if you are four or 84 years old."
Organisers of the upcoming community Cardboard Exhibition are also encouraging collective works from families, friends and school groups to enter.
The Cardboard Show starts on Friday, September 8 with a wine and workshop event where adults are invited to come along and create.
The following morning a cordial and cardboard workshop for children will be held, and a third workshop for all ages will be held on September 16.
All works created at these workshops will become part of the exhibition.
"It will be an ever-expanding show that will continue to grow throughout the month until September 29 with a celebration of the final completed exhibition," Deb said.
Anyone wanting to enter the exhibition can bring their cardboard creations to the Coventry Room on September 4 or 5. Or to book into any of the free workshops or opening and closing events, contact the Parkes Library on 6861 2309.
