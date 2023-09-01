Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Get involved in Parkes Community Cardboard Exhibition

By Newsroom
September 1 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get ready Parkes, during September we're going to be celebrating everything cardboard!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.