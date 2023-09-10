With Central NSW hit by successive natural disasters over recent years, the 11 councils of the Central NSW Joint Organisation are taking steps to do better at natural disaster readiness.
To better prepare, councils in the Central NSW region which includes Parkes, with 49 other councils across seven jointly funded Joint Organisations that have been funded by the Australian and NSW Governments' Disaster Risk Reduction Fund, will undertake a needs analysis of their LGAs to better understand the gaps in natural disaster preparedness with their communities.
Leading professional services company GHD has been commissioned to lead the work.
"Cabonne Local Government Area has been hit hard with 10 natural disasters declared in just three years with recovery efforts still continuing," said Cr Kevin Beatty, Mayor of Cabonne and Chair of Central NSW Councils.
"The need to prepare for unforeseen weather events is becoming more common. Floods, storms, bushfires are all expected to become more frequent and severe.
"We need to continually improve their local preparedness to ultimately prevent and reduce the impacts of natural disasters on their communities.
"Some local government areas in Central NSW have been impacted by concurrent disasters over recent years. They've experienced it all from drought to floods, to landslips, Covid and fires, with one disaster starting before the other has been fully recovered from," Cr Beatty said.
"We know that all levels of government need to do better particularly in working together in supporting community."
This work supports the findings of the Royal Commission Report into Natural Disasters that found communities are not well prepared.
"It is imperative that our communities are as best prepared as we can be for whatever mother nature throws at us. This project seeks to provide clear strategic direction for councils in disaster preparedness moving forward," Cr Beatty said.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.