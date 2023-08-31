What's happening in and around Parkes

Every Tuesday
Storytime is back at the Parkes Library! Storytime is on every Tuesday morning at 10:30am for three to five-year-olds and their parents/carers. Bookings are essential. Phone 6861 2309.
Friday, September 1
To celebrate Parkes Meals on Wheels turning 60 this year and their move into a new home on Forbes Road, they'll be hosting a grand opening and gala day on September 1. Representatives from NSW Meals on Wheels will be in attendance, as will some local dignitaries.
Saturday, September 2
Dust off those boots, get your recipes ready, sharpen your dance moves, hook-up the caravan and invite all your friends and family because this is a day out you won't want to miss! The Trundle Bush Tucker Day has grown in popularity with its bush cooking competitions and tastings, food and market stalls, kids activities, games and live entertainment. This year's headline act is Brad Cox. Keep up to date with info or for any inquires please follow Trundle Bush Tucker Day on Facebook or email trundlebushtucker@outlook.com.
Sunday, September 3
Australian country music star Andy Penkow will headline Zoocoustics 2023, as Taronga Western Plains Zoo hosts the ultimate, free Father's Day live music event. The Independent Country Music Award-winning singer-songwriter is no stranger to the Dubbo region, but this will be his first time playing in a zoo. Zoocoustics 2023 is being held as part of Dubbo's annual DREAM Festival, and will feature local artists in addition to Andy's eclectic style. The iconic, in-zoo music event will be held on the lawn of the Savannah Function Centre, overlooking the picturesque Savannah Lake and Primate Islands on Sunday, September 3 from 12pm-3pm. To help celebrate all the fathers out there, there'll be beer and burger specials available from Café Wild. Registrations are essential for this free event. Go to https://www.123tix.com.au/events/39647/zoocoustics/
September 2-10
Next month in September for History Week 2023 come into Parkes Shire Library to listen to Voices From the Past, which are recordings of local Wiradjuri voices and stories. The recordings will take place from 9.30am-12pm on Saturdays and 12pm-1pm weekdays. For more information call the library on 6861 2309.
September 4-29
A new community exhibition is being held in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre from September 8-29 centred around cardboard. If you're interested in entering, your piece of work will need to be delivered to the Coventry Room on September 4 or 5 between 10am and 5pm. There will also be free cardboard art workshops in the Marramarra Makerspace where works can be added to the show: These take place on September 8, 9 and 16. Call the library to book.
September 6-8
It's been 25 years since the first Reading Day in Parkes and organisers are celebrating this silver anniversary with a national conference and a dinner. Registrations are open for the Ninth Paint The Town REaD National Early Literacy Conference to be held in Parkes, which will be followed by Parkes' Reading Day on September 8. There will be a celebration dinner on September 7 at 7pm. This year's theme is Storytelling and Told Stories and the presentations will focus on how to enhance children's early literacy skills through the art of storytelling. Come along and be inspired by both the research but also learn storytelling techniques and take-home resources ready to use! This conference will be useful to anyone who works with young children including early childhood and primary teachers, university and TAFE education students, and library staff. To find out more, visit www.paintthetownread.info.
During school term
Playgroup is held at St George's Anglican Church on Mondays during the school term from 9.30am-11.15am.
Wednesday, September 27
The Department of Primary Industries is hosting a free Hazard, Risk and Resilience Workshop in Orange on September 27 for local primary producers, agribusiness and rural landholders. The workshop will help you learn how to prepare for and better deal with natural disasters that can affect your farming business: Understand and evaluate the risks linked to natural hazards in your area, learn the risk management process and effectively use risk management tools and discover the importance of incorporating risk management into your business planning. Free parking, morning tea and lunch is included. Places are limited, secure your spot and register today - workshop registration or through the QR code in the photo above. For further information please contact James Deering james.deering@dpi.nsw.gov.au.
More of what's happening around the Parkes Shire and beyond:
