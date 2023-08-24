Parkes Champion-Post
New main pavilion at Parkes Showground has huge potential

By Newsroom
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:34pm
Parkes Showground Land Manager treasurer Gaye Lees and president Tim O'Brien, Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM and Parkes Show Committee members Tim Keith and vice Ppresident Greg Magill in the eastern doorway of the new pavilion. Photo by Jenny Kingham
A new-look Parkes Showground will be open for viewing during the 2023 Parkes Show that runs from Monday through to Wednesday - though it is not yet fully finished.

