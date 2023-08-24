A new-look Parkes Showground will be open for viewing during the 2023 Parkes Show that runs from Monday through to Wednesday - though it is not yet fully finished.
"We believe it's important for the community to be able to see the amazing progress made in the construction of the new pavilion," said the president of the Parkes Showground Land Manager Tim O'Brien.
"And be able to appreciate the potential that this new facility will bring to Parkes."
The original pavilion was badly damaged in a storm in 1928 after which time it was rebuilt and expanded, and stood that way until it was demolished in 2021.
The new pavilion has retained the aesthetic appearance of the old building, including the curved roof and high windows.
But inside it will be quite different to what we remember - and exciting.
It will have a full commercial kitchen, cool-room, bar and storerooms.
Plus the large space can be split in two with a foldable wall for smaller functions.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone to the 2023 Parkes Show, and to walk through the pavilion," Mr O'Brien said.
The Parkes Showground Land Manager have long had a grand vision for a new main exhibition pavilion at the Parkes Showground.
A major community project, the aim has been for the building to be a multipurpose facility.
The journey so far:
The new facility is not only being built to be utilised during the annual Parkes Show like it always has.
It has also been designed to one day host machinery displays, stud cattle shows, stud sheep shows, festivals, trade shows, exhibitions, car shows, conferences, weddings and balls, and can be used as a training centre.
"Our vision is shared with and supported by our community, our council and our businesses," Mr O'Brien said.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.