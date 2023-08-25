The last time Trundle met Manilda in a grand final, it was 2019 and the Boomers had just created history by winning their third-straight premiership.
Manildra are the 2022 reigning premiers in the Woodbridge Cup after Trundle was unexpectedly knocked out in week two of finals despite putting forward another strong side that year.
After 10 wins and just four losses in the regular season the Boomers are back in 2023.
They defeated the Condobolin Rams 44-18 at home on Saturday in the Woodbridge Cup preliminary final to secure their spot in the grand final this year.
They face Manildra this Sunday at Jack Huxley Oval in Manildra.
Trundle has only played Manildra twice this year, both away and at the back-end of the season. They won one and lost the other.
So for captain-coaches Adam Hall and Brad Watt and the rest of their Boomers, those games are still fresh in their minds.
Hall says this Sunday's grand final won't be anything they can't handle.
"We're feeling very confident but not over confident of course," Hall said.
"We've been a bit lucky this season with no real injuries so we have a full squad to pick from.
"We've had a constant team... an adaptable squad with good players.
"Besides the games against Peak Hill, we've been hitting our straps towards the end of the season and took that confidence into the semis.
"We built at the right end of the season."
Before the players light-up Jack Huxley Oval on Sunday at 2.30pm, get to know your Trundle Boomers below.
Mitch Wright - Nickname: Not silly enough to get one. Position: Fullback. Favorite person in the club and why? Mahe Fangupo. He's a man of very few words but when he speaks, it's quality. Highlight of the year? Making the grand final.
Hayden Robinson - Nickname: Bood, Robo, Roy, Ernie. Position: Bench utility. Favourite person in the club and why? Sam Bolam. He has such a soothing voice when he announces from the table. Very calming in a riveting situation. Highlight of the year? Blake Ridges scoring the first try in the 12 jersey, when he should have been wearing 10!
Joseph Moss - Nickname: Mossy. Position: Lock/forward. Favourite person in the club and why? Ben Naicori - he's got a great sidestep. Highlight of the year? Making another GF.
Ben Robinson - Nickname: Robbo. Position: Front row. Favourite person in the club and why? Rhys Curr. Puts in 100% every week. Highlight of the year? Rhys making a mid field break and showing his ability to use his lightning footwork.
Jamie Harper - Nickname: Boof. Position: Front row. Favourite person in the club and why? Kate Procopis for keeping the boys hydrated with beers. Highlight of the year? Having the opportunity to play in the grand final.
Rhys Curr - Nickname: Echidna. Position: Front row. Favourite person in the club and why? Matthew Bermingham. His performance on and off the field. Highlight of the year? Playing with the great Adam Hall.
Matthew Bermingham - Nickname: Bermo. Position: Centre/wing. Favourite person in the club and why? Connor Farrer. He's always good for a laugh and puts in everything for the boys every game. Highlight of the year? Winning last week to put the Boomers into the grand final.
Joel Curr - Nickname: Weaver. Position: Second row. Favourite person in the club and why? Johnny Allan, he has a screw loose. Highlight of the year? Every win and making the GF.
John Allan - Nickname: Johnny. Position: Utility. Favourite person in the club and why? Will Nixon. Very polite and easy on the eye. Highlight of the year? Rhys Curr's footwork.
Will Nixon - Nickname: Nixo, sheets, grub. Position: Centre. Favourite person in the club and why? Fiji Benny because of his elite stepping ability. Highlight of the year? There has been a lot, but nothing's been better than a red can after a win.
Lachlan Cuell - Nickname: Curly. Position: Centre. Favourite person in the club and why? Chris Berry and Ben Robinson. They are the best payers. Highlight of the year? Meeting Fiji Benny.
Matt Roylance - Nickname: Roylo. Position: Halfback. Favourite person in the club and why? Rhys Curr. He's a shorter version of Ben Robbo. Highlight of the year? Making the GF.
Bradley Watt (coach) - Nickname: Watty. Position: 5/8 or anywhere I want this year. Favourite person in the club and why? Bill Ryan. Didn't want to play at the start of the year but busts himself week-in week-out. Highlight of the year? The sidestep from Fiji Benny against Condo.
Adam Hall (coach) - Nickname: Hally. Position: Coach. Favourite person in the club and why? I can't pick a favourite, everyone involved in this club is unreal. Highlight of the year? Benny telling my brother Jarrod he was going to Sydney and couldn't play for the Platypi but played for the Boomers instead.
Dan Wallace - Nickname: Dano, Munster, Wally. Position: Utility. Favourite person in the club and why? Can't single out a single person, they are all pretty great. Highlight of the year? Couldn't ask for a better highlight than making the gf so far, winning it would be the only thing to top it.
Will Goodsell - Nickname: Dizz. Position: Wing. Favourite person in the club and why? Bill Ryan. He has the dog in him. Highlight of the year? Making the GF.
Nicholas Ianni - Nickname: Nick. Position: Second row. Favourite person in the club and why? Adam Hall because of all the effort he puts into the club and coaching. Highlight of the year? Joining back up into footy after 4 years off.
Blake Ridges - Nickname: Bull, Balakay. Position: Front row. Favourite person in the club and why? Ash. I owe her a few lifts at some stage. Highlight of the year? Winning games with 15 or 16 players (really character building).
Connor Farrer - Nickname: Destroyer, Frank, Con. Position: Hooker. Favourite person in the club and why? Everyone. Highlight of the year? Scoring the winning try against Orange.
Miniti Tonga - Nickname: Candy. Position: Prop. Favourite person in the club and why? Lachy, best water runner we have. Highlight of the year? Grenfell game at home.
Ben Naicori - Nickname: Bullaaaa, Fiji Benny. Position: Anywhere brother. Favourite person in the club and why? I love everyone. Highlight of the year? Condo home semi, the boys know why.
Bill Ryan - Nickname: Billy, Bilbo, Chris Kringle, Woodo. Position: Second row. Favourtie person in the club and why? Can't name one, too many good people in and around this club. Highlight of the year? Beating Condo at home to make my first ever first grade GF.
Oscar Ryan - Nickname: Rocco. Position: Centre/wing. Favourite person in the club and why? Will Goodsell. Because he just has that dog in him. Highlight of the year? Playing outside my brother Bill and him assisting me in my first try for the club.
Luke Hoey - Nickname: Hoey. Position: Wherever Hally puts me. Favourite person in the club and why? The fella who brings the beers into the sheds after every game, because he brings the beers into the sheds after every game. Highlight of the year? Lifting the 2023 Woodbridge Cup (I can see the future).
Joshua Van Der Stok - Nickname: Vandy. Position: 5/8, halfback, hooker, centre, fullback, 2nd row, lock, front row, winger and bench. Favourite person in the club and why? The old boys and all the volunteers, there wouldn't be a club without them. Highlight of the year? Not getting sin-binned this year.
Chris Berry - Nickname: Bobby Bouchier, Bez, Frank. Position: Water boy. Favourite person in the club and why? Blake Ridges. I love the way he plays his footy. Highlight of the year? Will Goodsell's video sessions.
Jason Maher - Nickname: Tap. Position: Zambuck (sports trainer). Favourite person in the club and why? Mossy - huge heart, good aggression, workhorse. Highlight of the year? Both semi final wins. Put the opponents to the sword through the entire games.
