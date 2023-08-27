This year's National Meals on Wheels Day that takes place on Wednesday, August 30, celebrates 70 years of serving up 'more than just a meal' to older Aussies.
Just 10 years after its establishment, the vital and iconic service arrived in Parkes.
Operating for 60 years is no small feat for any organisation or business, and Parkes Meals on Wheels couldn't be prouder of how far they've come.
In its 60th year the much-loved meal delivery service has found a new home, with expanded facilities, at 23 Forbes Road.
It's also back to producing their own hot meals again, something that hasn't been done for more than 30 years.
It's a move service manager Gill Kinsela says that's taking them back to their grassroots.
With the support of tens of thousands of dedicated volunteers, Meals on Wheels not only delivers delicious and nutritious meals to the doors of older Australians but also helps combat social isolation - a national health and wellbeing issue among those aged over 65 and a risk factor for poor health and premature death.
Meals on Wheels supports communities far beyond delivering food.- Chair of Meals on Wheels Australia Paul Sadler
Chair of Meals on Wheels Australia Paul Sadler says the 60-year and 70-year milestones are something to be truly proud of, as well as the many ways that Meals on Wheels supports communities far beyond delivering food.
"One thing that has remained clear over Meals on Wheels' 70 years is that the service we provide with the support of committed volunteers is vital," he said.
Ms Kinsela said Parkes Meals on Wheels knows it's not just the customers who benefit from their service.
"The sense of purpose felt in making a real and tangible difference in our local community, as well as opportunities to make new friends and learn new skills, make volunteering for Meals on Wheels a rewarding experience," she said.
"There are a number of volunteer opportunities available right now and we would welcome anyone who would like to join in the fun while supporting our essential service.
"We would also like to thank our volunteers for their dedication and commitment in supporting the health, independence and connection of about 150 people within our community."
Parkes Meals on Wheels has 180 volunteers.
To celebrate 60 years of Parkes Meals on Wheels, the service is hosting a grand opening and gala day at their new location on Friday, September 1. Representatives from NSW Meals on Wheels will be in attendance, as will some local dignitaries.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.