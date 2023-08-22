The Parkes RSL Sub Branch hosted special gatherings on Vietnam Veterans Day on August 18 to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Following a well attended commemoration service at the Vietnam War Memorial at the foot of Memorial Hill at 11am, veterans, their families and members of the public were invited to attend an anniversary luncheon at the Parkes Services Club.
Among the guests were a number of Vietnam veterans, including some from Forbes who travelled over for the gatherings.
The day also recognised the 57th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.
Parkes lost three men in the Vietnam War - Anatoly Danilenko who was killed on April 25, 1968, Douglas Roy Powter who died on February 7, 1967 and Denis John Donnelly who departed us on August 9, 1967.
Doug Powter's sister Shanna Sullivan travelled from Orange to attend the commemoration and luncheon in honour of her brother.
Australia's withdrawal of troops from South Vietnam began in 1971 and marked the end of its military involvement in the Vietnam War which had started in July 1962. The withdrawal process was largely completed by early 1973, with all Australian troops returning home by June 30.
It wasn't until 1987 that Vietnam veterans were invited to participate in the Anzac Day parades.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
