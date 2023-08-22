Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes veterans mark 50th anniversary of Australia's involvement in Vietnam War

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated August 22 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 4:44pm
The Parkes RSL Sub Branch hosted special gatherings on Vietnam Veterans Day on August 18 to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.

