Parkes Marist juniors eye-off 2023 grand finals spots

By Contributed
August 24 2023 - 1:00pm
Isaac Tillman in action for the under 10s during a home game at Pioneer Oval, Parkes this season. Photo by Jenny Kingham
Saturday, August 19 saw the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League players head into their semi-finals, played at Condobolin. Parkes had two teams who will head straight into the grand final and three teams who will play this Saturday for a spot.

