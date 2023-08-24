Saturday, August 19 saw the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League players head into their semi-finals, played at Condobolin. Parkes had two teams who will head straight into the grand final and three teams who will play this Saturday for a spot.
U10s Blue
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s Blue played Red Bend on Saturday and won 28-26 in a very close game. Well done boys on making it into the Preliminary Final. Good luck, we wish you all the best as you play Condobolin on Saturday for a spot in the Grand Final.
U11LT White
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag White played Red Bend on Saturday. Red Bend came away with the win 30-4. Parkes girls will get another chance when they play in the Preliminary Final on Saturday in Forbes as they take on Condobolin. Good luck girls, we wish you the best!
U12s White
K & H Constructions U12s White played Condobolin in the Semi-Finals on Saturday. The boys just missed out on the win with the final score ending up 18-14. Their coach is really proud of how far they have come and wish to see everyone back next season.
U14LT Blue
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue played Red Bend Sky on Saturday, missing out on the win 10-0.
Both teams came out determined to win to secure their spot in the Grand Final. It was end-to-end football right up until 10 mins left in the first half when Red Bend crossed the line taking the score to 4-0 at half time.
Second half brought a lot of amazing skills in defence and attack, but Red Bend were too good on the day, crossing for their second try. All in all, the girls played their hearts out against the minor premiers, and they will be determined to get through next week's game to verse them again in the Grand Final.
The girls will play Forbes on Saturday. Good luck, we wish you the very the best!
U14s White
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s White travelled to Condobolin and took on Condobolin for a spot in the Preliminary Finals. Unfortunately, Condo came away with the win in a very close game 14-12.
Try scorers were George Thomas and Riley Pizzi both scoring a try each and Riley Pizzi successfully converting the goals.
The boys played well as a team but unfortunately the season is over for them.
U16s White
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s White played Red Bend on Saturday taking the win 28-20 in a very entertaining game of football.
Tries were scored by Joel MacGregor (2), Sonny MacGregor (2), and Jack Milne (1). Jack Milne also converting 3 goals and a penalty goal.
A huge congratulations to the boys on the win and for making it to the Grand Final in two weeks.
U17LT White
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White played Red Bend on Saturday taking the win 50-0. A massive congratulations to the girls for making it to the Grand Final.
This Saturday, August 26 Forbes will host the Preliminary Finals. Good luck to Parkes U10s Blue, U11s LT White and U14s LT Blue who will play this weekend to secure a spot in the Grand Final. We wish all teams the very best!
