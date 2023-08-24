Big hitters the big winners in four person Irish stableford

On Saturday we contested the novel 4 Person Irish Stableford with an individual in conjunction and just like our annual sponsors it was an interesting pairing.
Paul Thomas and Ken Ryan have sponsored this event every year for a long period and we are grateful for their continued sponsorship.
With a break from the norm, the early morning golfers got the best of conditions for the day with the sun shining and conditions fine after some refreshing rain through the week, it looked liked being a pearler of a day.
But the wind drove in and the cloud coverage swept up from the south and that was unfortunate for the afternoon players.
The winners were the big hitting gang of Michael Thomas, Max Keith, Jack Murray and Cameron Standen.
These guys did combine well, as early on there was a call for the environmentalist to stop hitting the trees otherwise the builders in the group would be standing them up again.
The event has 1 score counting for some holes, then progressively all scores count so this team got the stray stuff out early and combined well at the end to record a 93 total which was 4 clear of the chasers led by Peter Boschman, Rob Norman, Brad Wales and Jack Matthews.
In the individual event Richard Hamilton played his best round for some period to amass a 42 point haul which blocked out all other contenders.
Richard's handicap had blown out a bit but this round, equating to 80 off the stick, will certainly boost his confidence.
Brendon Simpson got the bragging rights off the Friday afternoon crew with a score of 40 points and Lindsay Elliott had the morning best round of 38 points.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Charlie Kaehler at 323cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Wayne Powter at 147cm and the 18th by Rob Hey at 108cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Wayne Powter at 147cm this week.
A reminder to club members that the Parkes Open weekend is open for nominations, and these can be made online.
If you have any queries, see a member of the match committee or speak to the ProShop.
Ball winners were Brendon Simpson 40, Lindsay Elliott 38, James Ward 37, Vince Kelly 36, Aaron Drabsch, Peter Magill, Beau Tanswell 35, Nick Strudwick, Matt Lawryk, Phillip Smith, Jack Matthews 34.
Captain Cath pounded President Dave 170 to 152 this week.
This week is the 18 Hole Medley Stableford Sponsored by the PGC Bar Staff.
