Twenty-two bowlers played one game of triples and four games of pairs bowls on the top green last Thursday, and also enjoyed observing the closing ends of the Ladies Pennants Bowls. It was great to see the greens full of local and visiting bowlers.
The margin in the triples game was never greater than 3 shots all game as Ray Jones, Bob Freeman and Ian Simpson had a good tussle with John Niddrie, Ron Hornery and Wal Austin.
Ray 'peer one' Jones led very well early in the game for Skipper Simpson, keeping a close eye on his opposing Lead, John Niddrie.
John bowled very well, supported by Ron and Wal to trail by just 1 shot as they turned for home. The scores were close until the 17th end, after which Ian was able to guide his older Bowlers home to the winners' dais, winning by 16 shots to 14.
The same score-line favoured Life Members John Ward and Col Mudie in their win over John Corcoran and Mick Tonkin in another close game, in which neither team was able to open up a margin greater than 3 shots, until the 18th end.
The deft weighted shots from Col Mudie were a great foil for the aggressive lead bowls from John Ward, and this approach eventually proved too much for John and Mick, as Team Mudie withstood a late challenge, to win the game 16 shots to 14.
The pairs game of Marty Tighe and Gary McPhee against Mick Simpson and Tom 'wheels' Furey was played under the 3 bowls Pairs format. The game was a quick good one and enjoyed by the 4 spectators watching.
The drives by 'wheels' Furey kept the spectators and adjacent bowlers interested, as did the great draw bowls from both Tom and Gary 'Rheem' McPhee (steady, hot and strong!).
Marty and Mick had a good Lead bowls contest against each other, with the honours ending up even overall. Team McPhee finished in front after 27 ends, winning 27 shots to 20.
The mis-match game of the day was between Mal Porter and Rob Irving against Graham Dixon and John Wright.
The deadly consistency of Mal and Rob proved too much for the oddly out of sorts, and normally brilliant, Graham and big John.
Mal and Rob scored plenty, while Graham and John nearly reached double figures!
Rob Tinker and Col Hayward managed to get to double figures - just, at the end of their pairs game against Jim Blake and Col Miller.
The 2 teams were locked up at 9 shots each after 11 ends, however in the next 10 ends Team Miller scored 11 shots, whilst holding Team Hayward to just 1 shot!
Jim Blake has bowled very consistently this year and is a much under-rated lead bowler. His occasional lack of agility and quick reactionary explosiveness off the mark, is more than compensated by with his yellow bowls delivered consistently with great grass and weight.
Only 10 diehard bowls tragics' braved the deplorable weather on Saturday afternoon to escape the 4 walls of home and play a game of triples and pairs.
The Village executives Rob Irving and Col Mudie proved too resilient for Col Miller and Guy Ellery, winning 21 shots to 11.
The elder statesman stamped their authority early, to lead by 13 shots to 2 after 11 ends, and then cruised to a comfortable win, showing a modicum of decency in allowing their opponents to reach double figures on 18th end.
The Freeman brothers - Bob and Geoff, teamed up with Arthur Corbett against John Ward, Noel Johnstone and Col Hayward in a very competitive and enjoyable game of triples.
Team Freeman led by 5 shots after 11 ends, but then dropped 10 shots over the next 5 ends to trail by 5 shots after the 16th end, after Col and his boys scored a 5 on the 12th end, and won the next 4 ends.
Accepting the challenge to come from behind was par for the cause for Arthur, and the Freeman's. They steadily reeled in the lead, scored 7 shots over the last 3 ends, to win by 19 shots to 17.
The lucky rink jackpot is $120 next Thursday, the Club Members badge draw is at $1000.
All bowlers who have nominated in the Major Singles Championship need to organise to play their matches this week or next, to meet the deadline outlined in the conditions of entry to the club's marquee championship event.
- Marty Tighe
Twenty-nine happy bowlers turned up for some social fun on Wednesday, August 16.
Winners were Dawn Parker and Steve Webb winning 18+12. Runners-up were Dave Johnson and John Wright 16+13. Third Place went to Myra Townsend and Clive Stibbard winning 6+7.
Marble 26 came out and the Margins were 1, 2, 3, 7, 12 and 13. The jackpot this week is $167.
On Saturday, August 19 we hosted the NSW State Over 40's Pairs. With teams from all over the Zone there were some quality bowls played.
Our best performed team was Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin who were undefeated in the sectional play and forfeited the final to the eventual winners of Sam and Ben Allcorn of Manildra. Congratulations Sam and Ben, and good luck in the State Final in October.
With the State Over 40's on we still had 10 keen bowlers for social bowls. Winners were John Corcoran, Robert Lacey and Tony Bright winning 15+11. Runners-up were Doug Fletcher and Mick Furney winning 12+1.
The Bob Collins Memorial Bowls Day on Sunday, August 20 saw 42 happy bowlers take to the green.
Winners were Jan Griffith, Ray Griffith and Paul Lewin with 2 wins +32. Runners-up were Helen Clark, Jake Brown and Paul Kirwan with 2 wins +26.
Third place was Alan Curteis, Mick Furney and Steve Frame with 2 wins +25 and in forth place was Junior Thorne, Graham Thomson and Geoff Leonard with 2 wins +8. We thank the Collins family for their ongoing support.
Championships
We only had the one game this week which was in the Minor Singles between Blake Strudwick and Phil Barnard.
Phil got off to a great start claiming a 4 on the second end to lead 5-Nil, Blake won the next 2 ends to get back to 5-4 down and they went end for end to sit at 7-All before Phil put the foot down to lead 16-7.
Blake rallied but Phil went on with the job winning 25-15 in the end.
Division Pennants
This week sees the last rounds of the Division Pennants. Our Division 3 Section 2 team heads to Macquarie on Saturday to play Macquarie. Our Division 3 Section 4 team head to the Town Club on Saturday to play the Town.
Even with wins neither of our Division 3 sides can make the playoffs, however our Division 4 team are in second place only 2 points behind Caragabal and with favourable results this weekend could well be in the finals.
They head to Tullamore to play our Composite Team on Saturday and return home on Sunday to play the always competitive Peak Hill side. Bring it home Division 4.
Champagne Triples
Yes the $10,000.00 Parkes Services Club sponsored Champagne Triples are fast approaching. Get your teams in before you miss out. October 7 and 8. See Lewi for more information.
Round Robin Pairs
The Round Robin Pairs will be starting again shortly so get a partner and get ready for a fun comp with cash prizes.
Power Play Pairs
That's right Thursday Night Twilight Barefoot Bowls are back in the next month. Please get your team of 3 sorted with some cool changes and some fun additions, this already great comp is going to be bigger and better. That's the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs.
This week we have social Bbowls on Saturday, August 26 at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm please and as always loan bowls are available from the club and everyone is welcome.
In the club on Friday, August 25 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($200), joker draw ($1000) and the Bistro serving their always consistent scrumptious meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Pennants' matches continue for Grade 2 and 4 throughout the district. If nothing else, on our travels, it's grand to see the countryside looking green!
Cowra Eagles Grade 4's flew high on Tuesday, playing their best game in blustery conditions. Parkes 4's could not win a trick. Five points to the Eagles.
Continual thanks to the boys at Ground Control for their green preparation, and to managers and umpire Gwenda for your work!
Grade 2's fared a little better, winning one rink to gain a point, but going down overall versus Orange City in Orange.
This Thursday, Grade 2's take on Cowra 1's at home. Hopefully another win for our State runners-up!
Grade 4's travel to Orange Ex-Services Club.
Good luck to all our girls!
Three ladies played social bowls on Tuesday. Helen Heraghty, Fran Dixon and Lil Thompson ended up only 4 points apart after 18 ends of Scroungers! Great competition, girls!
Next Tuesday, August 29, pennants continue for Grade 4's at home.
To play social bowls, call the club, 68621446, between 9am-9.30 am, with play to begin at 10am.
Don't forget that the club's Mega Meat Draw is this Friday night. Come on down for a tasty bistro meal and try your luck! See you at the bowlo!
Milk N Mats roster: Fran Dixon.
- Lea Orr
West Wyalong was the host club for the monthly Lachlan Valley veteran golfers 18-hole competition and the locals didn't let the visitors get a look in by clean-sweeping the A and B grades.
With the course in magnificent condition for the club's upcoming championships the ever-consistent Ben McCormick playing off a three handicap returned 37 points for his round to score comfortably from clubmate Don Parris (6 handicap) on 35 points.
Parris got the nod on a count-back from Parkes' Peter Bristol (11).
It was also a quinella to West Wyalong in B grade where both Tony Glasson (23) and Alex Maitland (22) carded 37 points with Glasson getting the decision on a count-back.
Forbes' Kim Herbert and Barry Green got the visitors on the board winning the A and B grade nearest-to-pins and Tony Glasson the C grade winner.
In the Coles/Miller shield (best three scores from each club) the hosts were comfortable winners on 111 points followed by Forbes 94, Parkes 93,Grenfell 90 and Bogan Gate 62.
The ball sweep went to 30 points and winners from Forbes and Parkes were: Niel Duncan, Kim Herbert, Stephen Uphill, Barry Parker, Jeff Haley, Allan Rees, Stewart French and Ralph Baker (F) and John Dwyer and Peter Bristol (P).
This week the twin-town vets competition resumes at Forbes - registrations from 9am for a 10am start.
- John Dwyer
Last weekend saw 8 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 550 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Jeff Charlton 300 250 550.
David Tanks 299 248 540.
Steve Mitchell 300 245 545.
Brian Drabsch 293 246 541.
Luke Frecklington 296 240 534.
FIELD RIFLES
Ron Cunningham 299 245 544.
Walter Rudenko 269 235 534.
John Smeaton 285 234 519.
We change targets each weekend so shooters don't get sick of any one. Our next shoot will be at 10am Sunday 27/8/2034 and it will be a feral animal at both ranges. It was good to see John Smeaton return last weekend after a number of weeks through illness. Welcome back.
SSAA SPORTING CLAYS
Due to having to cancel last weekend's shoot, it has been transferred to this Saturday with a 1pm start.
- Brian Drabsch
