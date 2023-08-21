Parkes Champion-Postsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sports results from August 19-20 for Parkes teams and Central West

By Newsroom
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
They've done it again! The Parkes Boars are fourth-time consecutive premiers after defeating Mudgee at Mudgee in perhaps their toughest New Holland Cup grand final yet. Photo by Parkes Boars
They've done it again! The Parkes Boars are fourth-time consecutive premiers after defeating Mudgee at Mudgee in perhaps their toughest New Holland Cup grand final yet. Photo by Parkes Boars

Here are the sports results from August 19-20 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.