Here are the sports results from August 19-20 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Parkes Cobras finished the 2023 season number eight on the ladder.
Quarter finals
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Elimination semi finals:
Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee Dragons straight through to grand final qualifiers on September 2-3.
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Mudgee Dragons 8 def Parkes Spacecats 4
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Orange CYMS 20 def Parkes Spacemen 16
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Bathurst St Pat's 62 def Parkes Spacemen 10
Preliminary finals
First grade: Trundle Boomers 44 def Condobolin Rams 18
Grand final: Trundle Boomers v Manildra Rhinos at Jack Huxley Oval, Manildra on Sunday, August 27
Grand finals
New Holland Cup First Grade: Parkes Boars 26 def Mudgee Wombats 24
Westfund North Cup women: Mudgee Wombats Women 32 def Parkes Women 7
Qualifying finals
Senior men Tier Two: Cowra Blues 8.12.60 def Parkes Panthers 4.3.27
Preliminary final: Parkes Panthers v Orange Tigers on Saturday, August 26
Round 14 Women: Lithgow Panthers 3 def Parkes United 2
Round 11 Men: Parkes United 2 def Bathurst St Pat's 0
