Lifting the New Holland Cup at the end of the season has become a regular scene for the Parkes Boars - a record four years in a row in fact.
But by no means has it been an easy year for the side.
Between shift workers, train drivers, farmers, family commitments and injury week-to-week, the club struggled to get all its grades on the field. But it all came to fruition on Saturday when as very much the underdogs for the finals, the Boars first grade side took the honours from the more-fancied Mudgee Wombats in Mudgee.
"We had a number of players with a lot of experience including grand final experience from the last few years not here for this season but we did pick up a few players and a lot of the guys really stepped up," first grade coach and club captain Ben Ryan said.
"As with any game of rugby and especially in the big games you really hope to have everything falling into place in the lead up to the match.
"During the major semi-final in which we drew with Mudgee we suffered a few injuries and as a result of the draw and Mudgee given the grand final hosting rights, we had to play the following week against Dubbo Rhinos who are a very physical team and not have the opportunity to rest and recover.
"From this going into the grand final we knew we had to play very tactically to overcome some of Mudgee's dominant aspects of their game, especially with them being at full strength, having a home ground advantage and Parkes missing a few players and playing through injuries."
During the regular season the two sides had played each other four times already and were sitting at Mudgee winning two, Parkes winning one and a draw.
"So we knew it was going to be a tough game, as it always is. On paper it would look like the odds were in Mudgee's favour but it's not over until the final whistle," Ryan said.
"To come away with a two-point win in which the lead was exchanged several times and Parkes only just regaining the lead in the dying minutes of the game only added to the excitement.
"We always knew we could do it, we just had to go out there and put it all on the line and that's exactly what everyone did."
Mudgee took the first points with a try next to the posts on the Glen Willow Rugby Pitch after the Boars had been penalised on the 15m line. But the conversion was spread wide.
With the return of play Boars were gifted a penalty attempt on the 22m in front and Luke Bevan had no trouble putting the Boars on the scoreboard - M5, P3.
There was no stopping Soropepeli Soqe on the run for Parkes' second try and Bevan adding the extras to take the Boars into the lead 10-5.
The scrums were fearsome, the tackles hard and meaningful and the crowd were on the edge of their seats. With no further score in the first half the Boars went to the break with a narrow lead.
The second half saw a lift in both sides but Boars were able to make the most of the tempo when Bevan found a small gap in the Mudgee defence and put the ball over for a try and conversion - M5, P17.
Mudgee found their rhythm and crossed the line twice to chase the Boars down leveling the scores at 17-all.
Discipline let Mudgee down again and at the 57th minute mark Bevan was gifted another shot putting the Boars in front by three points - M17, P20.
With seven minutes left in the match another penalty was awarded to Parkes for offside play - Ryan directed Bevan to take the shot from right wing at 22m. He did - and scored the three points - M17, P23.
With moments left in regular time Mudgee found a gap on the wing and added another seven points to the tally - M24, P23.
The Mudgee crowds went wild but from somewhere the Boars held tight and kept their discipline, focused on their own game and worked the ball down to within 15m. Mudgee couldn't help but take that step too far and on the fourth minute of injury time Bevan took the penalty kick of his life in front of the goals to give the Boars a two-point lead and the win - M24, P26.
A record-breaking match for the Boars with the fourth championship in as many years.
"Every player on the field has a role to play in the team, one of Luke [Bevan's] roles is our team kicker. He got us out of our red (defence) zone with big clearing kicks and gained us a lot of ground with penalty kicks to the side line," Ryan said.
"What's just as, if not more impressive than the distance he can kick a ball is his goal kicking accuracy. In any game, especially the big dance you need to capitalise on every opportunity especially to score points and Luke was on point during the game.
"He converted 2/2 tries and kicked 4/4 penalties some from difficult positions and with a very vocal Mudgee crowd behind him. This is an example of big game experience when a player can keep calm and execute their role perfectly under pressure."
Ryan, who shared the men's coaching role with Brendan Guy and Michael Watt this year, said it was very surreal to have another premiership under the belt.
"The feeling's never dull after a grand final win, each one feeling just as incredible. The feelings come in waves at the final whistle, all the build-up and tension is gone and you just feel overwhelmed with joy and relief especially in a nail-biter of a game," he said.
"I look back at the grand finals and am so grateful to have been a part of it, and grateful for all the support we get from our club, supporters and especially our families who often give up a lot to allow us to make the commitments we need to make to win a grand final."
Ryan is undecided whether he'll put his hand up to coach and captain again next year - for now he's looking back on an incredible four years, two as captain-coach.
"I am not sure what role I'll be playing in 2024, I have a young family and as I mentioned, it's a big commitment from our partners who have to solo parent while we train during the week and play on weekends," he said.
"I am so lucky that my wife Kimberley is a massive supporter of Parkes rugby and also me during the last few seasons. I wouldn't have done it without her support and encouragement.
"So I'll take the offseason to think it over and I'll make that decision when it gets close to preseason next year."
The Parkes Rugby Union Club couldn't be prouder, saying that the whole team worked harder than ever for this honour.
While it's hard to single anyone out, the club would like to mention the following - the front row Jason Lowe, Rory Nock and Lewis Gravatt, although monstered by a much bigger pack held their own making tackle after tackle to disrupt the Wombats flow.
Chris Parker and Mitchell Westcott as flankers kept running all game, Mackenzie Green and Jacob Hardy in the second row put in the hard yards to keep the forward momentum. The whole forward pack was locked together by their captain Ben Ryan, both physically and emotionally as he implored them to remember what they were playing for.
Their champion backs: Callum Reed in half back, Will Bevan and Mick Watt on the wings were well supported by the wonderful Tupou "Freddy" Verti, Soropepeli Bainivula "Zorro" Soqe and Mesake Kurukitoga, who gave the backs the strength and speed to consolidate the match.
Congratulations to the finishers Dylan Hood, Jackson Guy, Rohan Kopp, Dyllan Philips, Tom Woods, Will Woods, Will Smith and Uraia "Junior" Sartibau.
Mahe Fangupo, although absent for this match was awarded the New Holland Best and Fairest for the season, accepted on his behalf by Ryan.
"Finally thank you to the crew Brendan Guy manager, Kev Oliver president, Zac Bayliss and George Taylor who couldn't be named so ran the water, the families, friends and fellow Boars who came and supported," the club said.
Sadly our Boars women who appeared in their first grand final since reforming four years ago, fell to the Mudgee Wombats 32-7 on Saturday, also at Mudgee. But it wasn't without a fight and a fight all season to get them to where they are.
The Boars presentation night is this Saturday, August 26 at the Coachman Hotel. Tickets are via their Facebook page.
