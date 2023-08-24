What's happening in and around Parkes

August 28-30
We're almost at the end of show season, with the biggest event to come. Ending with a bang is the Parkes Show at the Parkes Showground on August 28-30. There will be all the usual favourites and some new entertainment, the Parkes Showground is always the place to be in the last week of August.
To get you in the Parkes Show mood, check out our photo gallery from last year: Community supports successful 2022 Parkes Show
Every Tuesday
Storytime is back at the Parkes Library! Storytime is on every Tuesday morning at 10:30am for three to five-year-olds and their parents/carers. Bookings are essential. Phone 6861 2309.
Friday, September 1
To celebrate Parkes Meals on Wheels turning 60 this year and their move into a new home on Forbes Road, they'll be hosting a grand opening and gala day on September 1. Representatives from NSW Meals on Wheels will be in attendance, as will some local dignitaries.
Saturday, September 2
Dust off those boots, get your recipes ready, sharpen your dance moves, hook-up the caravan and invite all your friends and family because this is a day out you won't want to miss! The Trundle Bush Tucker Day has grown in popularity with its bush cooking competitions and tastings, food and market stalls, kids activities, games and live entertainment. This year's headline act is Brad Cox. Keep up to date with info or for any inquires please follow Trundle Bush Tucker Day on Facebook or email trundlebushtucker@outlook.com.
September 2-10
Next month in September for History Week 2023 come into Parkes Shire Library to listen to Voices From the Past, which are recordings of local Wiradjuri voices and stories. The recordings will take place from 9.30am-12pm on Saturdays and 12pm-1pm weekdays. For more information call the library on 6861 2309.
September 6-8
It's been 25 years since the first Reading Day in Parkes and organisers are celebrating this silver anniversary with a national conference and a dinner. Registrations are open for the Ninth Paint The Town REaD National Early Literacy Conference to be held in Parkes, which will be followed by Parkes' Reading Day on September 8. There will be a celebration dinner on September 7 at 7pm. This year's theme is Storytelling and Told Stories and the presentations will focus on how to enhance children's early literacy skills through the art of storytelling. Come along and be inspired by both the research but also learn storytelling techniques and take-home resources ready to use! This conference will be useful to anyone who works with young children including early childhood and primary teachers, university and TAFE education students, and library staff. To find out more, visit www.paintthetownread.info.
During school term
Playgroup is held at St George's Anglican Church on Mondays during the school term from 9.30am-11.15am.
