What's happening in and around Parkes

It's been 25 years since the first Reading Day in Parkes and organisers are celebrating this silver anniversary with a national conference and a dinner. Registrations are open for the Ninth Paint The Town REaD National Early Literacy Conference to be held in Parkes, which will be followed by Parkes' Reading Day on September 8. There will be a celebration dinner on September 7 at 7pm. This year's theme is Storytelling and Told Stories and the presentations will focus on how to enhance children's early literacy skills through the art of storytelling. Come along and be inspired by both the research but also learn storytelling techniques and take-home resources ready to use! This conference will be useful to anyone who works with young children including early childhood and primary teachers, university and TAFE education students, and library staff. To find out more, visit www.paintthetownread.info.