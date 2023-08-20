A man has died after a single vehicle crash in the state's Central West this weekend.
About 7am this morning, Sunday, August 20, emergency services responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Yarrabandai Road at Forbes.
The driver - and sole occupant - a man believed to be aged in his 30's, died at the scene, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media on Sunday afternoon.
Officers from the Central West Police District have established a crime scene and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.