Court

Michael Richard Lydford of Parkes escapes conviction for mid range drink driving

By Court Reporter
August 25 2023 - 9:00am
File photo.
A Parkes man has escaped a conviction for mid range drink driving when he came before Parkes Local Court on August 10 to answer the charges.

