A Parkes man has escaped a conviction for mid range drink driving when he came before Parkes Local Court on August 10 to answer the charges.
Michael Richard Lydford, 52, of Lynch Street pleaded guilty to mid range drink driving and was placed on a conditional release order, without conviction, for 12 months.
Lydford's solicitor, Peter Martin told the court his client had a 'pretty good record'.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 9pm on Friday, June 2, 2023 police stopped Lydford on Close Street, Parkes for the purposes of random testing.
As the police approached his car, Lydford said he was going to be over the limit.
The breath test returned a positive result. Lydford was arrested and taken back to Parkes Police Station for secondary testing which returned a result of 0.114.
Police stated Lydford appeared remorseful for his actions and said he should have just walked home.
