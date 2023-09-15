Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Court

Daniel Luke Doecke of Euabalong West in Parkes Local Court for possessing prohibited drugs, drug driving

By Court Reporter
September 15 2023 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drug test. File photo
Drug test. File photo

A Euabalong West man has been fined after coming before Parkes Local Court on August 10 to answer two charges of possessing prohibited drugs and driving with an illicit drug in his system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.