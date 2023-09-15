A Euabalong West man has been fined after coming before Parkes Local Court on August 10 to answer two charges of possessing prohibited drugs and driving with an illicit drug in his system.
Daniel Luke Doecke, 41, of Uabba Street, was fined $300 for possessing prohibited drugs and $300 for drug driving.
He was placed on a Conditional Release Order, without conviction for 12 months for the offence of driving with an illicit drug in his system.
Doecke's solicitor told the court while Doecke may have had issues in the past, they have only have become and issue again recently.
In sentencing, Magistrate Brett Thomas told Doecke he wasn't going to take his licence this time due to his good history since 2013 and as he wanted him to maintain his work.
Magistrate Thomas told Doecke he was on notice to not use drugs and drive again as it is likely he will be pulled over for random testing again.
According to police documents tendered in court, around 12.10am on May 25, 2023 police stopped Doecke on the corner of Bogan Street and Bushmans Street, Parkes for random testing.
Doecke's breath test returned a negative result to alcohol.
While speaking with Doecke, police noticed drug related paraphernalia in the centre console and the passenger side door of the car.
Police also formed the opinion he was under the influence of drugs due to white foam at the edges of his mouth, along with his general behaviour.
Doecke returned a positive result for methamphetamines during the drug test.
Doecke and his car were searched, with police finding a total of 2.44 grams of cannabis in his possession, with most wrapped in foil in a bum bag he was wearing and the rest in a container in the car.
Police also found a small amount of clear crystals in a small bag in a wallet inside his bum bag, which was identified as methamphetamine and weighed at 0.57 grams.
Doecke said he was using the cannabis to self medicate but denied knowing anything about the meth.
