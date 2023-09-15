A Trundle woman has been fined and placed on two Community Correction Orders after coming before Parkes Local Court on August 10 to answer the charges.
Jodie Stephenson, 36, of Forbes Street was placed on a Community Corrections Order for six months for custody of a knife, fined $300 for possessing a prohibited drug and placed on another CCO for six months for contravening an AVO.
Stephenson's solicitor told the court she has had her share of health struggles and asked the court to impose a fine and CCO for the offences.
In sentencing, Magistrate Brett Thomas told Stephenson she hasn't had contact with corrective services for some time which is good.
According to police documents tendered in court about 4pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023 Stephenson attended the victim's residence and was allowed inside.
Around 15 minutes later Stephenson stepped outside to answer a phone call, before leaving.
Stephenson returned at 6:30pm, where she walked into the front yard loudly swearing and shouting.
Her anger was aimed at the victim who refused to allow her into the house.
Stephenson continued to shout, accusing the victim of taking her phone.
The victim denied having the phone there and refused to allow Stephenson inside before calling the police.
Stephenson left the address, shouting from down the road. The police arrived and spoke with the victim.
Police then made their way to Stephenson's address soon after, with no response from her.
About 12pm on June 18, 2023 police received calls for a welfare check for Stephenson as she was walking along the train line at Trundle.
Police arrived at the location and spoke with her, where she denied having a mental health episode and refused to speak with paramedics.
Stephenson was arrested and questioned about the incident with the victim and breach of AVO.
She refused to engage with the police when questioned.
Police searched her and found a 10cm blade knife tucked into her waistband in a plastic sheath, which Stephenson told police she used for self-defence.
Police also searched Stephenson's bags, which contained groceries and drug paraphernalia.
Stephenson was taken to Parkes Police Station and further searched. Police found 0.02grams of a clear crystal substance in several small bags along with syringes in a pouch.
