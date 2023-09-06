A former Peak Hill man has been disqualified from driving and placed on three Community Correction Orders after coming before Parkes Local Court on August 10 to answer multiple charges.
Arthur John Murray, 64, currently of Clarinda Street, Parkes was disqualified from driving for 18 months and received an 18 month CCO for a police pursuit.
He was placed on a further two Community Corrections Orders for 18 months for common assault (DV) and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.
Murray's solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court his client apologises for the incident and he was aware he was going to get a long disqualification period.
Magistrate Brett Thomas told Murray these were serious matters but he can't ignore his history as he hasn't been in trouble prior.
According to police documents tendered in court, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023 the victim and their family were preparing dinner at an address in Peak Hill when Murray came in and made some offensive remarks to the victim's family.
A member of the victim's family took exception to this and responded in kind.
Police said during this incident, the victim asked Murray for a hug and he hit the victim across the face, unprovoked, causing a small amount of bleeding to occur.
The victim's family demanded Murray leave and called police.
At 5:55pm the police arrived and spoke with the victim and family. While there, Murray pulled up in his car, where the police officer motioned for him to stop.
He slowed momentarily, but did not stop, the officer chasing after Murray's car on foot and reached into the car to affect an arrest. The officer was dragged along before letting go.
The police went back to their car and initiated a police pursuit.
Police said Murray travelled along Railway Parade, before turning left on to Atwells Lane travelling at speeds in excess of 100km.
Police said Murray drove on to Trewilga Road before turning left on to Coradgery Road. They lost sight of Murray as he approached the intersection of Coradgery Road and Robertson Road.
At 9:42am, Monday, August 7 police reached Murray over the phone and requested him to attend the police station, when he arrived he was arrested.
Murray told police he had been having a rough time since the death of his wife the previous year.
He was taken to Parkes Police Station to be interviewed further, Murray telling police he struck the victim, cutting them with his nail.
He told police he fled as he wanted to get away from the situation and was remorseful about the incident.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.