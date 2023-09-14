Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Bradley Fletcher of Parkes handed 12 month conditional release order for not paying taxi driver

By Court Reporter
Updated September 14 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:44pm
Parkes Local Court.
A Parkes man has been ordered to pay compensation and placed on community orders for larceny and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage, when he came before Parkes Local Court on August 10.

