A Parkes man has been ordered to pay compensation and placed on community orders for larceny and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage, when he came before Parkes Local Court on August 10.
Bradley Fletcher, 31, of Butler Lane was ordered to pay a total of $100 in compensation to the two victims, convicted and placed on a Conditional Release Order for 12 months on each charge.
The court was told Fletcher was receiving mental health treatment and gambling help.
In sentencing Magistrate Brett Thomas told Fletcher he didn't believe he should return to any licensed venues.
According to police documents tendered in court, on November 28, 2022 Fletcher and the victim separately visited a Parkes club, where they were playing on the poker machines.
The two were not known to each other before this time, police say.
Both Fletcher and the victim were playing on the machines for an extended period of time before the victim put up a reserved sign on their machine and went to the front counter to purchase raffle tickets.
While the victim was away from the machine Fletcher went to the victim's machine and printed out a receipt for the remaining money, which totalled $80.
Fletcher then went to an ATM at the location and withdrew the amount.
The police came and obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and a statement from the victim.
At 9am on January 4 the police arrived at Fletcher's residence and spoke with him about the offence.
Fletcher admitted to being at the club at the time and when shown the CCTV footage he admitted to being the male in the footage. He refused to comment on the stealing.
A month later around 2:55pm on December 28, 2022 a taxi picked up Fletcher from the corner of Cross Street and Brolgan Road and drove him to an address in Wilga Street, Parkes.
Fletcher told the victim to wait for him, he returned five minutes later and asked to be driven to Welcome Street.
When there, Fletcher got out of the car without paying the taxi. CCTV from the area captured him going into a residence around 3:07pm.
The victim contacted the police and on December 31, police saw Fletcher sitting outside of his residence and spoke to him about the offence.
He admitted to police he did not pay the victim as he had no money and said he had already owed money to the taxi company for previous unpaid fares.
