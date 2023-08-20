Since moving to Parkes from Sydney two years ago six-year-old Alessandro Villella has taken a big interest in agriculture.
So much so, it was the topic he used to enter into the Australian Museum's Eureka Prizes, the nation's premier science awards.
Not only was this Year 1 Holy Family School student the country's youngest submission but Alessandro was also awarded a highly commended in the prestigious awards and named in the nation's Top 10 for primary school.
The 'Sleek Geeks' Eureka Prize, one of the 18 categories in the competition, encourages primary and secondary students to communicate a scientific concept in a way that is accessible and entertaining to the public.
The Prize recognises and encourages budding young scientists across the nation, who will be our future leaders in research, discovery and communication.
This year's theme of 'Green' saw hundreds of entries from across Australia covering topics in chemistry, biology and physics.
Alessandro's film called "The "Dirty" Secret; Green Farming" explored the concept of regenerative agriculture and the critical role our dirt plays in carbon absorption.
Filmed at home in Parkes with the help of local farmers like Greg Magill and Joel Jelbart, Alessandro combined his love of agriculture and his passion for science and the environment to create his highly commended entry.
Holy Family principal Denise Gersbach couldn't be prouder of the budding young scientist.
"He's a diligent student and it's wonderful to see what he's learning in school, he's taking it and applying it to competitions outside of school," Denise said.
"He's passionate about science and always applies himself.
"He was the highlight of Holy Family's Got Talent last year with his science experiments."
Mum Simran Villella said her son's passion for science emerged during their days in Covid lockdown when the family lived in Pymble and they did many a science experiment.
"We visit the Australian Museum all the time and I knew of the Australian Museum's Eureka Prizes, I thought it would be a nice school holiday project for Alessandro," she said.
"We do a lot of experiments at home... His dad's an engineer so I think it's in his nature, he marvels at the cause and effect side."
It was Alessandro's idea to do farming for the competition and helped mum put it together and edit it.
He wanted to include the Parkes Dish in his video in some way and he does just that at the beginning.
The knowledge he expresses in his video is outstanding given the youngster is not from a farming background, he learnt everything for the competition.
"We literally did it in a day," Simran said.
"He has such an interest in agriculture, he loves the country and has really taken to it."
Alessandro is very happy with his result and was feeling very excited and proud.
He said his favourite experience was going to the farms and seeing inside the machines.
The biggest thing he learnt was about how soil absorbs the carbon, something he learnt from our farmers and followed it up with research.
"He cares about the environment, he doesn't care for waste," Simran said.
He's the family's recycling inspector and certainly lets them know when they've thrown something in the wrong bin.
Simran said her son's achievement was made all the more special given he's a child in a country town from a country school, going up against those in cities.
"It's a really good reminder that with the support of and nurturing from teachers and parents country kids can achieve these things," she said.
"The really big eye-opener for me has been the way everyone has really supported us."
Alessandro dreams of being an engineer when he grows up like his dad David who is the construction manager for Fulton Hogan on the Parkes Special Activation Precinct.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
