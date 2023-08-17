Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes Boars first grade men into New Holland Cup grand final for a fourth time

By Newsroom
August 18 2023 - 6:30am
The Parkes Boars first grade side will once again take on the Mudgee Wombats at Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex in Mudgee in the New Holland Cup grand final this Saturday. Photo by Allan Ryan
The Parkes Boars first grade side will once again take on the Mudgee Wombats at Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex in Mudgee in the New Holland Cup grand final.

