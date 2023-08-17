The Parkes Boars first grade side will once again take on the Mudgee Wombats at Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex in Mudgee in the New Holland Cup grand final.
It's their fourth grand final appearance in as many years, three of which have been in Mudgee.
It all goes down this Saturday.
But before it does, get to know your Boars below.
Jason Lowe - called wombat for a reason, always manages to burrow his way through a defensive line making big post contact metres.
Lewis Gravatt - new to the club this year having aN outstanding season, hard straight running ball player.
Rory Nock - veteran of the game, brings a big game. What he doesn't know about the black arts of scrummage is not worth knowing.
Mackenzie Green - a work horse who gets through a load of work every game, doesn't take a back foot.
Jacob Hardie - a hard-hitting passionate player who can make a big tackle.
Mitchel Westcott - starts the game like a bat out of hell, ends the game the same way.
Christopher Parker - Mr reliable, no matter where you place him he always gives 100%.
Ben Ryan (c) - another veteran of the club leads his team through his actions and award-winning speeches.
Callum Reed - another new man to the club, great defence and can pass a ball a mile.
Luke Bevan - one of the biggest rugby brains the club has ever seen. The way he controls a game is worth watching.
Michael Watt - first year to the club, small man with a huge heart, just keeps getting back up.
Tupou Vereti - Freddy, a hard-hitting centre who busts through the line with a strong ball game.
Sorropepeli Soqe - elusive ball runner who can slip defenders off as he cuts through. One of the hardest tacklers we have seen.
Mesake Kurukitoga - new starter for the club, electric feet and loves the open play.
Will Bevan - one of the best defensive players to play the game we love.
Dylan Hood - smart player gets through a lot of work.
Jackson Guy - a utility player who will come off the bench and give his 110%.
Rohan Kopp - hard-hitting second rower who pulled of one of the biggest hits this year.
William Smith - the way this man never gives up and keeps going no matter what happens is inspiring.
Tom Woods - a work horse who has been put into the deep end this year, has a very strong all round game.
Will Woods - where there is a big collision you will find this man, runs the ball very hard and hits even harder.
Dylan Phillips - utility back, very strong attacking game, very smart footballer.
Uraia Sartibau - "Flying Fijian" who can run a ball through a brick wall and just keep running.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.