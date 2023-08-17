It's known as the little show with a heart of gold.
Peak Hill Show Society is looking forward to the biggest community event of the year - the Peak Hill Show, held this Tuesday and Wednesday, August 22-23.
With a packed program that promises not to disappoint, here's what's on:
DAY 1 - Tuesday, August 22
8am Main Pavilion - Setup, and classification of exhibits commences
9am Horse events commence - Ring and Showjumping classes
10.30am Wool Pavilion - Judging commences
3pm Main Pavilion open to Public
DAY 2 - Wednesday, August 23
9am Horse events resume - Ring and Showjumping classes
9am Main Pavilion open to Public (closes 4.30pm)
9.30am Beef Cattle classes - Judging commences
9.30am Merino sheep classes - Judging commences
9.30am Prime Lambs - Judging commences
9.30am Poultry - Judging commences
10am Quentin Park Alpacas
11am Show Opening
11.15am Presentation of 2023 Peak Hill AGShows NSW Young Woman and Miss Teenager
11.30am Quick Shear and Quick Throw
12pm Bar Opens
1pm Beef Cattle Ring - Champion Parader Competition
3pm Dog Jump Competition
5pm Collection of Pavilion items (until 5.30pm)
5.20pm Sale of baked items from Main Pavilion exhibits.
Then they have a night packed of entertainment including Bradley Edwards Music, rides and fireworks. You won't want to miss it!
