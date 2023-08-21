Parkes Champion-Post
Mock crash demonstration returns to Parkes High School to teach vital lesson

By Newsroom
August 21 2023 - 11:30am
The mock crash demonstration started with a short video that set the scene about how the crash occurred, then the curtains opened up and more than 400 Year 10 students watched on. Photo supplied
After a few years of Covid disruption, the annual mock crash demonstration returned to Parkes High School's Multi-Purpose Centre on August 7 and was viewed by more than 400 Year 10 students.

Local News

