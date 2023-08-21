After a few years of Covid disruption, the annual mock crash demonstration returned to Parkes High School's Multi-Purpose Centre on August 7 and was viewed by more than 400 Year 10 students.
Seven high schools from across the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Council areas are taking part in this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program, which includes a pre-classroom lesson, the live mock crash demonstration and a follow-up classroom lesson.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said the purpose of the mock crash demonstration is to show young drivers what happens when a crash occurs.
"The mock crash demonstration started with a short video that set the scene about how the crash occurred and introduced the youth actors," she said.
"Then the curtains opened, and the audience watched as the youth actors called '000' for help.
"When emergency service personnel arrived, they were confronted with two severely injured trapped passengers, one dead passenger and a frustrated driver."
The mock crash demonstration concluded with recorded victim impact statements which highlighted what life has been like for the driver, her surviving passengers and their families six months on. The videos included point of view footage of what happened at the police station and hospital.
"The students were all glued to the car and the actors - you could hear a pin drop," Ms Suitor said.
"I think the message really hit home to them about the trauma involved in car crashes because it was so very realistic.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in putting this mock car crash demonstration together - it's a real team effort and I couldn't have done this without your support and assistance."
Ms Suitor thanked Westlime, Regency Medical, Parkes Auto Wreckers, the McMasters, Parkes High School, Senior Constable Daniel Greef, Constable Rebekah O'Connor, Constable Nick Cairnduff, Daniel Wright, Jodie Hallard, Kira Leonard, David Law, Matt Hando, Leanne Field, Allan Draper, Jeff Field, Glen Morgan, Sherry Morgan, CCT Productions, and the youth actors - Sophy Jones, William Ellis, Zak Chatman and Maddison Lewin-Howard.
The program has been running since 2009.
Over that period Ms Suitor said there has been a 27 per cent reduction in crashes on local roads involving a young driver (17-25 years old).
Follow-up classroom lessons are being held over the next three weeks.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.