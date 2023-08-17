On Saturday we contested an 18 Hole 2 Person Medley Stableford Aggregate with an individual in conjunction and this was sponsored by well known golfer and painter Phil Barnard Painting Service.
Phil has been prominent in all the A grade events over a long period and regularly represents in Pennants and other PGC teams.
We are grateful for his continued support of golf in Parkes.
A crisp morning met the early starters, but it opened into a great day for golf and the subsequent scores reinforced that.
In the team event Rob Hey, continuing some good form, combined with Wayne Powter to compile a very good score of 73 points, but they still had to win the event on a countback from Richard Crane and Aaron Wilkie.
Phil Bishop and Chris Goodie were back on 69 with a pairing of Nathan Johnston and Simon Hogan on the same score.
In the individual event David Stevenson again rose to the top but he also had to survive a countback from the ever improving James Ward to take out the event.
David is gaining the rewards from some hard work on the practice fairways and James is ever present on the course honing his skills so a good outcome overall.
The chasing pack was led by Trevor Chatman and Richard Crane on 37 and they will figure in a podium finish very shortly.
In the ladies Margie Hogan was the best with a 35 and Leonie Foran on 33 not far behind.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Torin Hando at 120cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Matthew Swetland at 140cm and the 18th by Jack Elliott at 80cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Matthew Swetland at 140cm this week.
A reminder to club members that the Parkes Open weekend is now open for nominations, and these can be made online.
If you have any queries, see a member of the match committee or speak to the ProShop.
Ball winners were James Ward 38, Trevor Chatman, Richard Crane 37, Ken Keith, Nick Strudwick, Phil Bishop, Nathan Johnston, Aaron Wilkie 36, Jack Matthews, Marg Hogan, Jake Hodge & Jack Elliott 35..
Captain Cath succumbed to the pressure from President David and went down this week 172 to 160.
This week is the 18 Hole Irish Team Medley Stableford with an individual in conjunction sponsored by Paul Thomas and Ken Ryan.
