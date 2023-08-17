Parkes Champion-Postsport
David Stevenson rises to top in individual event and survives countback at Parkes Golf

By Peter Bristol
August 18 2023 - 9:47am
Tim Baker is a regular hitter at the Parkes Golf Club. Photo by Jenny Kingham
On Saturday we contested an 18 Hole 2 Person Medley Stableford Aggregate with an individual in conjunction and this was sponsored by well known golfer and painter Phil Barnard Painting Service.

