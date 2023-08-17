It would seem Parkes and Mudgee are just destined to meet in finals footy.
The two rugby union sides in the New Holland Cup first grade competition have managed to find themselves together in the big dance for a fourth year in a row.
And what's more exciting, the women will be joining them this year.
Both the Parkes Boars first grade and the women's side will face the Mudgee Wombats in the grand final at Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex in Mudgee, again, this Saturday.
Parkes are three-time New Holland Cup premiers who are now chasing an elusive, and perhaps historic, fourth title. While the Parkes women have qualified for their first grand final since reforming in 2020.
"If we (first grade) win it'll be the third time in four years we've won in Mudgee," first grade player and women's coach Mitch Westcott said.
"We're out to make Glen Willow the home of the Boars!"
It will be particularly interesting for the Parkes women who have a challenge ahead of them.
"When we're at home we've won, when they're at home they've won," Westcott said of the girls.
"They haven't got us at home yet but we haven't beaten them at their home either.
"We had to go the long way around [to make the grand final] and Mudgee have had a week off, that will play in our favour."
Needless to say they are slightly nervous but coach Westcott says the women have great belief in themselves.
And there is talent there.
"Between the girls who've been here for a few years, with the experience to getting extra players with speed, we have a very dominant forward pack this year... With their set pieces being on point, that being their scrums and line-outs," Westcott said.
"I believe we have the best forward pack in the competition, and we've picked up a lot of speed in the backs this year."
The club also managed to bring over two girls from Utah in 2022 to join the side.
Westcott has his main focus points this weekend.
"They can take a penalty, we'll suck it in the forwards and dominate the scrum, and let the backs have the last little glory," he said.
The Parkes Boars used to boast a women's team between around 1996 and 2007 when they unfortunately disbanded, and since returning four years ago, they've brought another dimension to the club, something which the club is incredibly proud to have back and support.
And what's special, it's introduced husband-and-wife and brother-and-sister duos.
One such duo will feature in this weekend's grand finals, that being brother and sister Rory and Shanna Nock.
So important is having the women back in the Boars community that president Kevin Oliver has put in an amazing effort to firstly get them back up and running in 2020, and to provide ongoing support by even looking after their children in the clubhouse on Tuesday and Thursday nights, when he's not away working, so mums with little ones can make training.
First grade won their preliminary final against the Dubbo Rhinos 56-32 on Saturday at Spicer Oval, while the women beat CSU Mitchell 24-22. Second grade lost to Mudgee Wombats 14-43.
"While our second graders' season came to an end this weekend, we are so proud of their teamwork, sportsmanship and guts on the field," the club said.
The Boars would like to wish their women and firsts the best of luck.
"We are all behind you! We have watched you work so hard all season and know what you are capable of. Let's bring it home!" They said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
