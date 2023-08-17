Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Boars first grade and women's in grand final against Mudgee again

August 17 2023 - 1:32pm
Both the Parkes Boars women - on debut - and the men's first grade - fourth consecutive grand final - are playing Mudgee in Mudgee in the grand final this Saturday. Photos by Allan Ryan
Both the Parkes Boars women - on debut - and the men's first grade - fourth consecutive grand final - are playing Mudgee in Mudgee in the grand final this Saturday. Photos by Allan Ryan

It would seem Parkes and Mudgee are just destined to meet in finals footy.

