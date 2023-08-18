Parkes Champion-Postsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Excitement builds in Parkes Marist juniors for finals time

By Contributed
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 8:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Duff with the ball in the Parkes Marist Under 10s competition. Photo by Jenny Kingham
Toby Duff with the ball in the Parkes Marist Under 10s competition. Photo by Jenny Kingham

Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League - Parkes White travelled to Forbes on Saturday, 12 August for the last round before finals begin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.