Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League - Parkes White travelled to Forbes on Saturday, 12 August for the last round before finals begin.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s White played Forbes and unfortunately went down 34-14.
Try scorers were Nate Calabro (1), and Cohen McGregor (2). Abel Medlyn kicked a conversion.
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag White had a tough game on Saturday and came away with the win against Forbes Magpies 16 - 0 at Spooner Oval.
The game was evenly matched in the first half with both sides making strong game play and showing great skills on the field.
Mikeala Schembri held her position well on the wing and was not letting any players get through, with her consistent tagging. A drop ball from Forbes gave Parkes another opportunity close to their line where the girls switched the play out wide and Pippa MacGregor found the line to put the first point on the score board, Shelby Skerman converting taking the score 6 nil.
Charli Milne continues to show her agility on the field by kicking on the fifth to chase and ground the ball in goal, Charli then converted her own try taking the score to 12 nil.
Ruby Galvin worked well in the middle alongside Luca Barnes who weaved through Forbes to find a gap to score under the post taking the final score 16 nil.
Throughout the game Parkes played well as a team and showed a great level of sportsmanship.
Parkes finished second in their pool and progress to the semifinals this Saturday in Condobolin, where they take on Red Bend, we wish them all the very best!
K & H Constructions U12s White travelled to Forbes to take on the 2 Magpies Teams at Spooner Oval last week. It was nothing short of a hard task that was handed to them, and we were hoping to come away with 2 wins which would have placed us nicely into the finals campaign.
All players tackled constantly, and Coach Bennie Smith could not be prouder of their efforts. There were a few walking wounded and each player was exhausted after playing the 2 games that were asked of them. Unfortunately, the boys went down in both games but are keen to regroup for one more shot on Saturday.
Each week, the boys have loved receiving a message of support and encouragement from their teammates Moony and Billy- who we welcome back with fresh legs from the US this week. They are a good close-knit and determined team and they never give up.
We will take on Condobolin this Saturday, and if the stars align, we should be able to take on Forbes again, but with just one game a day, in the upcoming finals week after that.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag White's
season came to an end for our girls on Saturday, after travelling to Forbes to take on the Magpies. Their emotions were high as each of them gave everything they had during their 50 minutes on the field. There were a number of new girls in the team this year, and each of them stepped up and played their best and improved each game.
The more seasoned players led the way, by encouraging and supporting them and each other, every week. The team have improved as individuals and as a whole team, and coaches, Bobbie and Stu couldn't be prouder of them. Of their conduct, the way they have represented the club, their sportsmanship, and their resilience to turn up each week and play together as a team, but more importantly as friends.
And although the season has come to an end for us, the girls will follow our Blues team through to show their support into finals.
Instead of road runs and game plays in training this week, pizza will be consumed as a celebration of a great season together and cheers to seeing all the girls back next season!!
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s White travelled to Forbes to face off against the Magpies. Both teams were determined to secure a victory and make their mark as we head into the finals.
The match kicked off with an immediate display of intensity as both the teams fought for possession and field position.
Logan, Angus, and Riley had lots of powerful runs up the middle. Leo was a tackling machine. Judah on the wing had some great runs.
Tyreece showcased his speed and agility scoring a couple of tries.
Hamish was passing some great balls out of dummy half.
We have a few things to improve on as we head into the pointy end of the season.
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s White came up against the Forbes Magpies winning 30-26 in a very entertaining game.
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White played Forbes, playing two games, and taking both wins. Their first game was against Forbes Black 36-0, and their second game was against Forbes White 32-0. The girls have been undefeated all season. Well done girls on progressing into the finals.
The finals begin this weekend on Saturday, 19 August at Condobolin. Well done to all the teams that have made it this far. We wish them all the best as they progress into the finals.
