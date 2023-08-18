The Parkes Boars women will be meeting the Mudgee Wombats in their first grand final since reforming four years ago.
It all takes place at Glen Willow Sporting Complex on Saturday, the girls joining the Boars first grade on the same day.
But before they head north for the biggest game of the season, get to know your Boars women first, below.
Maddeline O'Connor - Newcomer to the team, gives her all on the field. A quiet achiever who has grown enormously thought the season.
Sophie White - Second season of the Boars, an asset to the club. Will be sorely missed in the big dance. Her dedication to the club on and off the field is inspirational.
Sunshine Packer - Captain, the work horse of the forwards, a bundle of knowledge when it comes to footy especially the dark arts of front row scrummaging.
Maely McGregor - The baby of the team, new into the team and has stepped up and made her mark playing like a seasoned veteran with the reward being a spot in the Central West side.
Lucy Turner - The tackling machine, look for a bell ringer or a barn storming run to change the game. One to watch in the big dance.
Natalie Caruana - Forward or back? Throw Nat anywhere and she will do the job asked of her and then some. A great individual effort to score a try to send us to through to the big dance.
Kate Marchinton - New to the Boars, passionate about the game. Her determination towards her training and preparation for the season is second to none.
Alice Maier - Tough as boot leather, finished the game with a broken wrist which has sadly ruled her out for the big dance, a tragic outcome for her and the team.
Taylor Draper - New to the Boars, commitment from her is noticed every week. Her ability to take in information and learn the game is a credit to her. We have watched her blossom in the backline.
Karsyn Blanco - The voice of team, on and off the field Karsyn shows grit and determination and a desire to compete. Interpreters are sometimes required.
Leanna Mills - Another veteran in the team. Wears her heart on her sleeve, commitment to the team is second to none.
Kimeaka Bermigham - Has the need for speed and the best show and go on the team. Brilliant boot on her and a chip and chase when needed.
Jasmin Kew - Seasoned veteran, dominates in the line outs and the set piece. Look for her leadership at the set play.
Tiarne Hamam - New to the club, a pocket rocket who is always in the right place at the right time to score a try and has played every position in the back line when asked without complaint.
Teagan Smede - New to the club, aka speedy smedey. A very handy recruit to the backline. Leaves scorch marks across the field when she makes a break.
Cailin Westcott - The heartbeat of the team, the player everyone looks to when we need a big play.
Claire Barber - an experienced player who never misses a tackle with bullet like passes from the base of the scrum or the back of the ruck.
Kaity Harris - Versatile back, wherever needed Kaity will be. Great to see her back after a horrific knee injury last year. Watch her for setting the sideline a light.
Makeely Vandyk - young work horse, experience beyond her years, will be sorely missed due to a season-ending injury suffered mid-year.
Emma Evans - New recruit this year, most agile front rower in the competition, good luck stopping her when she makes a break. A quiet achiever and glad to have her on our side.
Tameka Hedges - First year of rugby, versatile front rower - loose or tight head and damaging in the mid field.
Shanna Nock - A veteran of our forward pack, always knows where to be and when to be there. Her last month of footy has been career defining, glad she stuck with it.
Chloe Smith - New to the Boars and makes an impact when she is on the field. A quiet achiever to watch out for.
Jordan Gaffney - An experienced forward who is not afraid to take on anyone, don't let that big smile fool you for softness, she will flatten you whether you have the ball or she does.
Tess Woods - lightning speed with brilliant step on both legs, sad to see her season end with injury.
Bianca Wright - New to the Boars, one to watch in the forwards or the backs. Her special skill set developed at work can come in quite handy.
Bron - mother of the team, who spreads her wings to bring all the chicks together. The one everyone looks to when we need something sensible. Brings order to the dressing shed chaos. Keeps the super coaches GT and Mitch in line.
GT - He has forgotten more about football than most players know, the bad cop when it comes to legendary dressing shed rev ups. The team motivator.
Mitch - Veteran player flanker from many clubs, wears his heart on his sleeve whether he's coaching or playing. His never-say-die attitude and competitive spirt has been sprinkled across the team, good cop in the dressing shed rev ups.
