Parkes Boars women make their grand final debut in Mudgee

By Newsroom
August 18 2023 - 10:07am
The Parkes Boars women's side who are into the grand final, with coach Mitchell Westcott and manager Bronwyn Oliver (left) and assistant coach Graham Turner and president Kevin Oliver. Absent Jordan Gaffney and Teagan Smede. Photo by Allan Ryan
The Parkes Boars women will be meeting the Mudgee Wombats in their first grand final since reforming four years ago.

