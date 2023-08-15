A 22-year-old male riding a pushbike was struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing on Friday morning.
The incident occurred at the corner of Clarinda and Court streets around 11am, with the driver failing to stop and render assistance.
The rider sustained minor injuries.
The vehicle involved was a white work ute with a black sticker on the side and the driver has been described as a male about 60 years old, wearing glasses.
Police are examining Parkes Shire Council's and local businesses' CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and driver involved.
A car that caught fire at the intersection of the Newell Highway and Warregal Road at Tichborne on Monday night is not being treated as suspicious.
Police said the car was misfiring and the owner attempted repairs but then caught alight about 7pm.
No person was injured - the driver and his gear got out safely before the flames took hold but the car and other contents were completely destroyed.
Firefighters and police were at the scene.
Police are asking for assistance from the Parkes Shire community to help them locate a stolen red Ford Falcon utility that contained a silver BMW motorcycle in the tray. The vehicles were stolen from Cookamidgera between August 10 and 11.
Parkes Fire and Rescue firefighters were called to a rubbish fire in Farrer Street at 9.20am on August 7. On arrival the crew found a fire was being used to dispose of unwanted belongings which was quickly extinguished.
Firefighters would like to remind the public you are not permitted to burn any man-made product, they must be taken to the Parkes Tip or collected by the weekly garbage collection.
