"We've been counting down the days" - were the words Parkes families echoed the day a new Lions Park reopened to the community.
The construction fencing around the upgraded and new play equipment couldn't come down fast enough on Friday afternoon, with families flocking to the location in droves once school was finished.
We were there to catch some of the fun. Did we take your photo?
Construction took just over three months and the result is an incredible new play space alongside new shelters and barbecues - we're talking 25m double sky rider (flying fox), multi-play skytower, rock climbing block, swing set with an inclusive seat, 2.3m wheelchair-accessible carousel, three mini trampolines and a winding bike path.
Lions Park is also under 24 hour video surveillance so any illegal activity will be caught on camera and taken to the police.
"A lot of hard work and time has gone into this upgrade and we hope we can keep the park looking beautiful for all our community to enjoy," Parkes Shire Council said.
More photos from happenings around the Parkes Shire:
There are plenty more photos where these came from and can be found in the multimedia section of our website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.