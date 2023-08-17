The weather couldn't have been any more perfect for the Tullamore Show.
The first show in the Parkes Shire to kick-off our show circuit, crowds flocked to Tullamore Showground to enjoy all the attractions of the show - horse, dog, sheep and cattle competitions, pavilion exhibits, show food, games and showbags.
We captured lots of smiling faces from this year's show, check them out above.
More photos from happenings around the Parkes Shire:
There are plenty more photos where these came from and can be found in the multimedia section of our website.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
