Rhonda Tomlinson feature artist at Parkes and District Country Music muster

By Christine Cox
August 18 2023 - 2:03pm
Rhonda Tomlinson from the Orana Country Music Club in Dubbo is no stranger to the country music scene in Parkes. Photo by Orana Country Music Club
The Parkes and District Country Music Association Inc will hold their next muster on Sunday, August 20 at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club with Rhonda Tomlinson as the featured artist.

