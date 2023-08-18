The Parkes and District Country Music Association Inc will hold their next muster on Sunday, August 20 at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club with Rhonda Tomlinson as the featured artist.
It is a real pleasure to welcome Rhonda back to the stage in Parkes to entertain us as feature artist.
Rhonda is from Dubbo and has been a part of the country music scene there for many years having spent a great deal of her time with the Orana Country Music Club.
Rhonda is no stranger to Parkes and has supported us whenever asked and taken part in many of our concerts and talent quests over the years.
She has a rich country music voice that suits her choice of songs and can be considered a real "Lady of Country Music". Looking forward to her performance.
The July muster saw another of our great Dubbo supporters, Craig Manderson (otherwise known as "Chooka") perform as feature artist. Thankyou Craig. A great mix of country songs that appealed to all.
Craig was supported by walk-ups on the day including Gary Hollier, Bill Little, Garry Hemming, Mick Bruce, Lindy Charlton, Stephen R Cheney, Sue Gillett, and Bruce Toole.
Thanks to those who continue to support us as walk-ups, also special thanks to Craig, Stephen, Brian, Pam and Lindy who continue to fulfill band duties.
Don't forget to pick up your newsletter at the muster to follow what's going on in country music throughout the local and surrounding area.
Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge as we give Rhonda Tomlinson a huge welcome back to Parkes as our feature artist.
